Update: Duluth police respond to shooting in East Hillside

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said preliminary information indicated that the incident may have been related to a home invasion or robbery, but details were sparse about 30 minutes after the shooting was reported.

About 20 police officers with guns drawn were combing the neighborhood above Central Entrance, searching yards and homes shortly after the call came in.

The search has been narrowed to an area of Sixth Avenue East above Central Entrance and below Skyline Parkway.

Gold Cross Ambulance and the Duluth Fire Department were also at the scene. The Duluth Police Department has closed off the road and is directing anybody to stay clear of the neighborhood.

