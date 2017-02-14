Matters of record received Feb. 14, 2017

Dec. 22

Deja V. Chapman, 21, Duluth, driver failed to stop for accident to property and driving after revocation, dismissed.

Jan. 13

Veronica M. Nelson, 29, Duluth, assault, 85 days in local confinement.

Feb. 9

Fred J. Eber, 19, Proctor, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense and $50 prosecution costs.

Charity K. Ferguson, 23, Carlton, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $300 and 60 days in local confinement, $150 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Lucious J. Griffin, 19, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct, fined $400 and 30 days in local confinement, $200 and 27 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no ame or similar offense; assault and obstructing legal process, dismissed.

Mitchell T.A. Jacobs, 24, Ham Lake, Minn., trespassing - returning after demand to leave, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, $150 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Jamie P. McNeary, 48, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, $150 and time stayed on one year of probation.

James L. Merling, 22, Proctor, criminal damage to property, adjudication stayed one year with conditions.

Steven J. Mlodozyniec, 29, Cloquet, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, adjudication stayed one year with condition of no same or similar offense and $100 prosecution costs; hunting violation - bear hunting outfitters, fined $175; big game violation - take bear in wrong zone/area, fined $175 - concurrent; hunting violation - baiting bears, big game violation - no identification on bear bait station and big game violation - failure to register bear bait station, dismissed.

Gerald A. Perkio, 50, Hermantown, domestic assault and disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal with condition of no same or similar offense and $200 prosecution costs - per each count.

Neal F. Robinson, 26, Hastings, Minn., harassment - violation of a restraining order, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Sarah A. Rose, 23, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement or NERC, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content and driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Feb. 10

Gregory Robinson, 33, Milwaukee, driving without a valid license for vehicle driven, fined $100.

Traci A. Ryan, 41, Superior, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Alexandria A. Takhar, 28, Hermantown, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Feb. 13

Adam J. Boston, 37, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including driver improvement clinic and Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving the wrong way on a one-way street, dismissed.

Isaac X. Decoux, 35, Anoka, Minn., first count of felony burglary, fined $50 and 23 months in prison; second count of felony burglary, dismissed.

Michael J. Flatley, 40, Deer River, driving after cancellation (offense date 4/20/12), fined $200.

Samuel J. Katzmarek, 45, Saginaw, uninsured vehicle (offense date 2/8/14), fined $200; driving after revocation (offense date 5/11/14), fined $200.

Larry E. Kofstad, 60, Silver Bay, first count of driving while impaired (offense date 12/28/12), fined $50 and 51 months in prison; second count of driving while impaired, driving after cancellation - inimical danger to public safety, failure in the duties of a driver (hit attended vehicle) and failure to notify owner of damaged property (offense date on all is 12/28/12), dismissed.

Daniel S. Lamb, 19, Hermantown, underage possession of alcohol, fined $100.

Justin D. Maylin, 30, Eau Claire, Wis., driving after suspension, fined $200.

Aaron F. McArthur, 36, Duluth, failure to transfer title, fined $200.

David A. Miller, 71, Hermantown, second count of driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 365 days in local confinement, $500 and 361 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel and Ignition Interlock Program; first count of driving while impaired, dismissed.

Mason M. Moris, 20, Duluth, misrepresentation of age, fined $300.

Denzel S. Perrin, 20, Superior, possession of marijuana in vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving after revocation, 30 days in local confinement - per each count concurrent; first count of dangerous weapons - drive-by shooting toward person, occupied motor vehicle or occupied building, fined $50 and 41 months in prison; second count of dangerous weapons - drive-by shooting toward person, occupied motor vehicle or occupied building, fined $50 and 50 months in prison - concurrent; third count of dangerous weapons - drive-by shooting toward person, occupied motor vehicle or occupied building, fined $50 and 90 months in prison - concurrent; fourth count of dangerous weapons - drive-by shooting toward person, occupied motor vehicle or occupied building and four counts of murder - drive-by shooting, dismissed.

Xavier J.J. Petonquot, 21, Duluth, felon in possession of a firearm, fined $50 and 60 months in prison, time stayed on five years of probation with conditions including 365 days in local confinement; possession of a controlled substance, dismissed.

Amy D. Roberts, 52, Duluth, driving while impaired - chemical test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement or Female Offender Program, $1,000 and time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including driver improvement clinic and Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Ryan P. Schwintek, 39, Moose Lake, fleeing from a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fined $50 and 15 months in prison, time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including $3,299 and $4,137 in restitution; chemical test refusal, 365 days in local confinement, 257 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel - concurrent; driving while impaired, dismissed.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.