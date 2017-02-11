Matters of record received Feb. 11, 2017

Feb. 7

Timothy A. Anvid, 25, Alborn, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

Michael C. Berg, 25, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal one year with conditions.

Eric G. Freeman Jr., 24, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Feb. 9

Derrek M. Dunphy, 21, Duluth, fleeing from a police officer and obstructing legal process - interfering with a peace officer, dismissed.

Charity K. Ferguson, 23, Carlton, driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed two years with conditions including a $50 fine and Victim Impact Panel; driving while impaired, dismissed.

Mark C. Harding, 54, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., loaded firearm, fined $300; commercial motor vehicle - possession of alcohol, dismissed.

Lucas P. Ness, 27, Duluth, harassment - violation of a restraining order, continued for dismissal one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Feb. 10

Kyle C. Boder, 24, Duluth, marijuana in vehicle, fined $150; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Joey L. Day, 35, Virginia, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Michael J. Domini, 27, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Dietrich A. Drauden, 46, Duluth, second count of driving while impaired, fined $50 and 48 months in prison; first count of driving while impaired, dismissed.

Deborah A. Engen, 47, Duluth, two counts of driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.

Austin J. Jacobs, 18, Woodbury, Minn., possession or sale of small amount of marijuana, fined $50.

John P. Jarocki, 56, Ironwood, Mich., inattentive driving, fined $50.

Janessa L. Nabors, 21, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct, 49 days in local confinement.

Maddie L. Peterson, 18, Duluth, misrepresentation of age, fined $300.

Savana K. Phengmany, 19, St. Michael, Minn., misrepresentation of age, fined $300.

Kent M. Reeves, 33, Madison Lake, Minn., inattentive driving, fined $50.

James L. Smith, 65, Duluth, inattentive driving, continued for dismissal for six months with condition of no same or similar offense.

Courtney M. Swalboski, 32, Hill City, driving after revocation, fined $200.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.