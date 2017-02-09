Matters of record received Feb. 9, 2017

Jan. 31

Jennifer L. Martineau, 37, Cloquet, petty-misdemeanor theft violations, fined $250, $150 stayed on one year of probation with conditions; issuance of dishonored checks (offense date 4/25/14), dismissed.

Feb. 2

Joel W. Thunder, 44, Duluth, trespassing - returning to property within one year and two counts of disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, 30 days in local confinement - per each count concurrent; one count of disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene and two counts of obstructing legal process, dismissed.

Felicia L. Warner, 47, Duluth, criminal damage to property, fined $500 and 60 days in local confinement, $250 and time stayed on one year of probation with conditions.

Feb. 6

Melissa S. Carlson, 29, Duluth, first count of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $50 and 30 days in local confinement, 23 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; second count of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, 30 days in local confinement, 23 days stayed on one year of probation - concurrent.

Tyler J. Haglund, 20, no city listed, fugitive, extradition waived.

Kiera E. James, 21, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Jesse A. Mullikin, 33, no city listed, fugitive, extradition waived.

Justin M. Schiffer, 33, no city listed, fugitive, extradition waived.

Justin B. Slinker, 37, Duluth, fleeing from a police officer, dismissed.

Lucas A. Stunkart, 24, no city listed, fugitive, extradition waived.

Heather N. Waugh, 32, Esko, misdemeanor theft, dismissed.

Feb. 7

Bobby L. Dupree, 38, Duluth, disturbance - first count of disturbance - disorderly conduct, no sentence listed; second count of disturbance - disorderly conduct, fined $50; disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, driving after revocation, driving wrong way on a one-way street, one count of disturbance - disorderly conduct, fleeing from a police officer and two counts of assault, dismissed.

Rochelle M. Norton, 21, Eveleth, misdemeanor theft, 24 days in local confinement and $13 in restitution; possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and 94 days in local confinement - concurrent; trespassing - returning to property within one year, 24 days in local confinement; giving peace officer false identification, 90 days in local confinement, 47 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions - concurrent; misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and driving after revocation, dismissed.

Feb. 8

Aaron R. Boyson, 46, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Veronica E. Gonzalez, 19, Bloomington, Minn., possession or sale of small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50 per each count.

Christopher B. Hunter, 26, Cloquet, two counts of driving after suspension, fined $200 - per each count.

John R. Matuzak, 33, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Saye W. Toweh, 331, North Providence, R.I., aggravated robbery and theft of a motor vehicle (offense date on both is 9/13/14), dismissed.

Valerie J. Turchi, 18, Proctor, possession/sale of marijuana, fined $50.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.