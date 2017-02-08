Matters of record received Feb. 8, 2017

Jan. 30

Jonathan L. Lewis, 39, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 365 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 363 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including driver improvement clinic, Ignition Interlock Program and 90 days of electronic monitoring; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Trevor J. Marmon, 35, Duluth, domestic assault by strangulation, fined $50 and one year and on day in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 31 days in local confinement and domestic abuse counseling/treatment; two counts of domestic assault, dismissed.

Feb. 2

Michael K. Aubol, 20, Duluth, trespassing - returning to property within one year and domestic abuse - violation of an order for protection, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count concurrent.

Alex J. Bickford, 24, Brooklyn Park, Minn., operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Shannon M. Bissell, 33, Cloquet, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $500 and 60 days in local confinement, $250 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Solomon Byrd Jr., 24, no city listed, giving a false name or date-of-birth, driver failed to stop for accident to property and driving after revocation, 90 days in local confinement - per each count concurrent; fleeing from a police officer, dismissed.

Anthony M. Kling, 21, Duluth, starting parked car, fined $300; driver involved in accident failed to give information, adjudication stayed one year with condition of no same or similar offense and $300 court costs - consecutive to first count.

James A. Pedersen, 47, Cloquet, domestic abuse - violation of an order for protection, dismissed.

Aaron F. Phillips-Marrow, 27, Duluth, criminal damage to property, continued for dismissal one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Nathan J. Raycraft, 38, Duluth, contempt of court - willful disobedience to court mandate, fined $500 and 30 days in local confinement, $450 and 29 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; domestic abuse - violation of an order for protection, dismissed.

Alexander D. Tackett, 18, Barnum, assault, adjudication stayed one year with conditions including 20 hours of community work service.

Erik R. Veblen, 61, Minnetonka, Minn., two counts of harassment - violation of a restraining order, dismissed.

Feb. 3

Benjamin G. Christopherson, 20, Eau Claire, Wis., possession or sale of small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100 per each count.

Tracey L. Clinton, 44, Duluth, first count of trespassing - returning after demand to leave and second count of disturbance - disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count; criminal damage to property, dumping of manure or solid waste, assault, petty-misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, first count of disturbance - disorderly conduct, second count of trespassing - returning after demand to leave, two counts of disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, three counts of petty-misdemeanor theft, two counts of trespassing - business and three counts of trespassing - returning to property within one year, dismissed.

Guy R. Tersini, 49, Duluth, petty-misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

Feb. 6

Bradley J. Ball, 32, Aitkin, first count of criminal sexual conduct (offense date 3/1/10), 90 months in prison and predatory offender registration required; second count of criminal sexual conduct (offense date 6/1/14), fined $50 and 168 months in prison - concurrent.

Mitchell E. Carey, 25, Duluth, sale of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed.

Chase T. Zabel, 23, Cloquet, domestic assault, imposition stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine, 29 days in local confinement, Domestic Abuse Batterer’s intervention Program and restitution; receiving stolen property, imposition stayed on three years of probation with same conditions as first count - concurrent; domestic assault by strangulation, violation of an order for protection and assault, dismissed.

Feb. 7

Terrance V. Covington, 19, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Matthew J. Foley, 26, Duluth, misdemeanor theft, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including $173 in restitution.

Benjamin J. Hakes, 23, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content (offense date 5/3/14), fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within four months, fine will be reduced by $500; driving while impaired, uninsured vehicle, driver failed to stop for accident to property and failure to transfer vehicle title (offense date on all is 5/3/14), dismissed.

Jennifer L. Hashey, 32, Duluth, misdemeanor theft, fined $50 and 10 days in local confinement, time stayed one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Kaylah H. Hietala, 19, Duluth, misdemeanor theft, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including $700 in restitution.

Dontae D. Johnson, 24, Duluth, assault, dismissed.

Daniel R. Kemp, 30, Floodwood, fleeing in a motor vehicle, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 134 days in local confinement; child endangerment, dismissed.

Joseph L. Koshiol, 34, St. Cloud, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; driving while impaired and driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Thorson G. Lovig, 19, Chanhassen, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100.

Jeremy D. Mitzner, 30, Duluth, trespassing - private property, dismissed.

Jordan M. Olson, 27, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving 86 mph in a 55 mph zone, dismissed.

Scott G. Pionk, 54, Hermantown, inattentive driving, fined $40.

Aliyah H. Qassim, 23, Maplewood, Minn., misdemeanor theft, dismissed.

Nikku W. Reed, 39, Duluth, making an emergency call when there is no emergency, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Ray A. Slaughter, 26, no city listed, two counts of identity theft, dismissed.

Connie M. Sylvester, 42, Duluth, driving after suspension, continued for dismissal on six months of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Joshua M. Yeaton, 24, Duluth, no insurance, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with conditions including a $200 fine.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.