Pressroom Podcast: Sex trafficking in the Twin Ports

In light of this article we sought out Shunu Shrestha, trafficking program coordinator at PAVSA in Duluth, to help us become more aware of the issue of sex trafficking in the Twin Ports.

Shrestha shares what PAVSA does, how they help victims and how they can support victims' parents and family members. You can also find more information about sex trafficking in Duluth at enditduluth.org.

What we are into this week: The 2015 movie “Trumbo”, Bollywood films, and boxing.

