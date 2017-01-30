Leslie said his home near Minnesota 13 and Sylandale Road was not targeted, and that no one was injured.

“This is a whole different Monday if I’m targeted and my family is in danger,” he said. “My family was still in danger a little bit, but it was a random shot up in the air and it hit my house. It could have been anyone’s house down the block.”

Leslie said the state Bureau or Criminal Apprehension analyzed the bullet’s trajectory and determined that it had been fired into the air and “traveled and tumbled” through his 17-year-old daughter’s window.

“Bullets, when shot out of a gun, are supposed to travel like a spiral of a football,” he said. “But this was tumbling.”