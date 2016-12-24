Officers were called to the scene after someone walked into the Faribault Area Chamber Commerce at 530 Wilson Ave. N.W. around noon and discovered blood and two bodies lying on the floor behind a desk.

Police later identified the deceased as Richard Larson, 61, and Barbara Larson, 59, according to Faribault police Capt. Neal Pederson.

The shootings took place less than a week after Barbara Larson served her former husband with a harassment restraining order, Pederson said. The couple divorced in 2014.

Richard Larson retired from the city’s police department in 2008 after serving Faribault for about 25 years, Pederson said. He was a captain when he retired.

Barb Larson was membership services and events director for the Chamber of Commerce.

The couple had two sons, Pederson said.

“It’s pretty shocking because most of us knew either Richard or Barb,” Pederson said.

He added that he was not aware of any struggles Richard Larson was experiencing prior to the shootings and said police hadn’t received recent calls for service to his address.

He described him as a “very dedicated, hard-working officer” when he was on the force. Barbara Larson, he said, was “outgoing,” “helpful” and a “supporter of the police department.”

Before police entered the Chamber of Commerce offices on Friday afternoon, an officer had identified a possible suspect and said a suicide note left Thursday “made reference to this.”

“Responding units just beware: Apparently he took all his guns and some ammo yesterday from his son’s house,” the officer said, according to police dispatch scanner audio captured by the MN Police Clips website.

Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen said the community is heartbroken over what happened to the Larsons.

“Being such a small community, Faribault (police have) worked with both in the past. Our collective hearts are broken after responding to such a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with all families involved,” Bohlen said.

Faribault is a city of about 24,000 about 50 miles south of the Twin Cities off Interstate 35.

Earlier this month, the city was hit with a murder-suicide involving a young child.

On Dec. 11, police found Ryan Perrizo, 33, and 8-year-old Lynnaya Stoddard-Espinoza at a home. Both Perrizo and the girl suffered gunshot wounds, police said. A handgun was found next to Perrizo.

