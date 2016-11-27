Police are looking for two women they believe are the kidnappers.

Papini woman was found bound by restraints along Interstate 5 in Yolo County. Officials were called about 4:30 a.m. after Papini flagged down a motorist. She two was treated for injuries and reunited with her husband, Keith.

The Redding Record-Searchlight quoted dispatch logs from the California Highway Patrol, which said Papini was “heavily battered” and “chained to something.”

On ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said detectives are hoping to get more information from Papini about her abduction soon.

“Obviously she was emotional and quite upset, but elated to be freed, and so we were able to get some information from her,” Bosenko said. “Then, in the days following this, we will be following up with her.”

Officials said they were looking two women last seen driving a dark SUV and believed armed with a handgun.

Officials said they were not aware of a motive for the kidnapping and did not provide details on Papini’s injuries or whereabouts. Bosenko also said it was not clear whether Papini knew her abductors.

The Redding resident disappeared Nov. 2 while jogging in the small town of Mountain Gate in Shasta County.

Her husband reported her missing after he came home from work and found that she hadn’t picked up their children from day care. Her cellphone and headphones were found near where she had last been seen, about a mile from her home, investigators said.