Matters of record for Nov. 25, 2016

Kyle D. Okstad, 25, Duluth, possession of burglary/theft tools, fined $50, 20 months in prison and $65 in restitution; possession of a controlled substance, dismissed.

Nov. 21

Harodd M. Jackson, 35, Duluth, domestic abuse - violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, 84 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program.

Gregory S. Koecher, 38, Edina, Minn., harassment - violation of a restraining order, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, 81 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program; stalking, dismissed.

James W. Thibault Jr., 37, Duluth, domestic assault, dismissed.

Nov. 22

Matthew J. Aus, 37, Hermantown, driving while impaired, fined $50 and 66 months in prison; driving while impaired (controlled substance) and felony theft, dismissed.

Angelo L.R. Bartlett, 18, Duluth, giving false name or date-of-birth, fined $500 and 30 days in local confinement, $450 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; uninsured vehicle and driving after revocation, fined $500 and 30 days in local confinement, $450 and 28 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count concurrent; possession of marijuana in vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, disturbance - disorderly conduct and disturbing the neighborhood, dismissed.

Denise L. Carter, 31, Duluth, failure to stop for school bus - child outside and reckless or careless driving, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count concurrent.

Marcus M. Childs, 20, Duluth, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense and $185 prosecution costs.

Skylure D.A. Cohen, 22, Duluth, driving without a valid license for vehicle driven, fined $100.

Willie L. Collier, 56, Duluth, trespassing - building or dwelling, adjudication stayed one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Tina M. Crawford, 31, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Leah A. Defoe, 24, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, fined $100 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Parker J. Desautel, 21, Duluth, social host violation, dismissed.

Charles R. Dille, 36, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct, fined $500 and 30 days in local confinement, $300 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Zachary C. Edgerton, 22, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense and $200 prosecution costs.

Alyssa A. Farmer, 28, no city listed, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and theft violations, fined $500, $300 stayed - per each count concurrent; possession/sale of hypo syringe/needle and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Mallory A. Feeney, 19, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Kirk E. Garrity, 22, White Bear Lake, Minn., driving 56 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $100.

David R. George, 53, Gilbert, driving 66 mph in a 40 mph zone, fined $100.

William M. Haugen, 51, Duluth, careless driving, fined $300 and 20 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Robert W. Heard, 25, Minneapolis, aggravated robbery, fined $50 and 54 months in prison.

Ronnie A. Hopp, 45, Plymouth, Minn., Minnesota annual inspection decal violation, fined $100.

James A. Johnson, 50, Duluth, illegal use of license plate - not issued to that vehicle, dismissed.

Justin M. Keller, 26, Superior, failure to deliver title (notice of sale to state) and no insurance, fined $200 per each count.

Jon L. Kirkeby, 64, no city listed, unlawful deposit of garbage (offense date 7/9/13), dismissed.

Tyler E. Kurr, 20, Ham Lake, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100.

Nakisha L. Lacey, 37, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense date 10/23/12), dismissed.

Stacie J. Leith, 45, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 88 days in local confinement and Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program; petty-misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $50 and $33 in restitution; assault, dismissed.

Wyatt C. Marzolf, 29, Poplar, felony issuance of dishonored checks (offense date 10/16/14), fined $50 and 25 months in prison, time stayed on five years of probation with conditions including $2,901 in restitution; offering a forged check, 22 months in prison, time stayed on five years of probation with conditions - concurrent; possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit check (offense date 10/16/14) and identity theft, dismissed.

Tara S. E. Mize, 23, Brimson, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

James J. Nelson, 33, Duluth, aggravated robbery, fined $50 and 16 months and 15 days in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including Community Sanctions program.

Michael A. Phelps-Horton, 31, Duluth, chemical test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while impaired and driving after revocation, dismissed.

Jessica E. Tapper, 21, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Nov. 23

Martin A. Adesida, 42, Fridley, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $200.

Jennifer L. Applebee, 31, no city listed, fugitive, extradition waived.

Matthew R. Borash, 20, Hermantown, driving 82 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $100.

Ralph A. Borchardt, 49, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $40.

James L. Burnos, 54, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense date 12/24/14), fined $200.

Jordan A. Carr, 20, East Bethel, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100.

Anthony R. Flick, 40, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, 85 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including counseling; assault, dismissed.

Leah K. Hansen, 23, Litchfield, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $200.

Scott R. Herrick, 31, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Kevin P. Johnson, 35, Minden, La., failure to carry proof of annual (periodic) inspection on vehicle, fined $100.

Ira O. Isham, 41, Orr, obstructing legal process and assault, dismissed.

Kelly J. M. Jones, 35, St. Cloud, Minn., first count of sale of a narcotic - aiding and abetting (offense date 1/31/14), 45 months in prison and $3,625 in restitution; second count of sale of a narcotic - aiding and abetting (offense date 2/3/14), 57 months in prison - concurrent; possession of a controlled substance (offense date 2/21/14), 138 months in prison - concurrent; aiding and abetting kidnapping (offense date 1/25/14) and two counts of aiding and abetting assault (offense date 1/25/14), sale of a narcotic - aiding and abetting (offense date 2/6/14), aiding and abetting controlled substance crime (offense date 2/10/14) and sale of a narcotic - aiding and abetting (offense date 2/10/14), sale of a controlled substance - aiding and abetting (offense date 2/21/14), two counts of aiding and abetting controlled substance crime (offense date 9/10/14), aiding and abetting possession of a controlled substance (offense date 9/10/14), fleeing in a motor vehicle from a peace officer (offense date 9/10/14), two counts of threats of violence and attempted coercion - threat to inflict damage to property, dismissed.

Garrett D. Kapanke, 18, West St. Paul, Minn., misrepresentation of age, fined $300.

James A. MacDonald, 57, Duluth, indecent exposure in a public place, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with conditions including a $50 fine.

Veronica M. Nelson, 29, Duluth, two counts of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

Paul M. Ostendorf, 31, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Jon-Paul H. Paquette, 39, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, fined $100 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions.

Robert D. Parrott, 42, Saginaw, unlawful deposit of garbage, litter or like, fined $100.

Richard P. Reichkitzer, 49, LaPointe, second count of driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year in local confinement, $1,000 and 361 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Driving with Care Program and Victim Impact Panel; open bottle violation, adjudication stayed on two years of probation with conditions including four days in local confinement and $100 prosecution costs - concurrent; first count of driving while impaired, dismissed.

Thomas C. Rinde, 62, Hoople, N.D., exceeding allowable 80,000 pound gross weight, fined $600.

Taylor N. Thompson, 22, Superior, inattentive driving, fined $40.

Kathleen M. Wolfe, 65, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Lee Xiong, 31, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 365 days in local confinement, 362 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including 30 days of electronic monitoring, driver improvement clinic, Victim Impact Panel and Ignition Interlock Program; driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving after suspension and failure to notify owner of damaged property, dismissed.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.