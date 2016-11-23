Superior police seek public's help in armed restaurant robbery
Superior police are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects in the armed robbery of a restaurant.
Police said two men wearing dark clothes and bandanas over their faces robbed Kosta's Gyros, 809 Tower Ave., Friday night. An employee reported that at least one suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the till, according to police.
The suspects fled on foot with an undetermined amount of money and were tracked to a location where a car was parked, police said. Authorities on Wednesday released a surveillance video image of a four-door sedan believed to be driven by the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Superior Police Department at (715) 395-7561 or the anonymous tip line at (715) 395-7468.