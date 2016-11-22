Matters of record for Nov. 22, 2016

Timothy L. Busterud, 37, Merrill, Wis., record of duty status not current (log book), fined $50.

Alexander K. Grajnert, 31, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Graham E. Johnson, 30, Saginaw, obstructing legal process - interfering with a peace officer, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including counseling and Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program; disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, 90 days in local confinement, 86 days stayed on one year of probation with same conditions as first count - concurrent; domestic assault, dismissed.

Wesley A. Kleveter, 19, Duluth, felon in possession of ammunition and/or a firearm, fined $50 and 60 months in prison, time stayed on five years of probation with conditions; burglary, fined $50 and 18 months in prison, time stayed on five years of probation with conditions including $63,500 in restitution - concurrent; criminal damage to property, dismissed.

Anthony M. Kling, 21, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, 56 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; assault and domestic assault, adjudication stayed on two years of probation with conditions including four days in local confinement, counseling and Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program - per each count concurrent; disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, 90 days in local confinement, 86 days stayed on two years of probation with same conditions - concurrent; underage consumption, fleeing a police officer, obstructing legal process - interfering with a peace officer, underage drinking and driving, driving while impaired and possession of open bottle, dismissed.

Anthony J. Machones, 29, Superior, misdemeanor theft - gas drive-off, fined $50 and 22 days in local confinement.

Joshua J. Morrison, 25, no city listed, driving 57 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $100.

Andrew W. Nelson, 23, Duluth, criminal damage to property, adjudication stayed on two years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and four days in local confinement.

Christopher A. Nyman, 34, Duluth, domestic assault by strangulation, imposition stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine, 18 days in local confinement, Domestic Abuse Intervention Program and $250 in restitution; threats of violence and domestic assault, dismissed.

Claire E. Peterson, 20, Duluth, underage consumption, fined $100.

David E. Plowman, 52, Cloquet, driving after revocation, uninsured vehicle and driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.

Stepan Shipek, 58, Wheaton, Ill., ecord of duty status not current (log book), fined $50.

Abigail M. Sweep, 22, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Kyle L. Taylor, 37, Duluth, domestic assault, imposition stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine, 44 days in local confinement and Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program; domestic assault by strangulation, dismissed.

Wallace P. Warren, 51, Virginia, burglary, fined $50 and 33 months in prison, time stayed on four years of probation with conditions including six months in local confinement.

Jon A. Washek, 55, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed one year with conditions including a $50 fine.

Cassandra L. Widell, 30, Duluth, assault, adjudication stayed one year with conditions; disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, dismissed.

Alex J. Zitzmann, 19, Farmington, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100.

Nov. 21

Eric K. Berndt, 35, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, 88 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program.

James H. Davis III, 53, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; chemical test refusal, dismissed.

Stephen L. Edwards, 57, Duluth, uninsured vehicle, dismissed.

Timothy J. Erickson, 32, Duluth, first count of obstructing legal process, four days in local confinement; second count of obstructing legal process, dismissed.

Isiah J. Green, 27, Duluth, first count of assault, fined $50 and 30 days in local confinement; second count of assault, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene and obstructing legal process - interfering with a peace officer, dismissed.

Jamar Q. Grier, 30, St. Paul, driving without a valid license endorsement for vehicle driven (offense date 6/28/11), fined $100; child passenger restraint system violation (offense date 5/17/11), fined $50.

Marii E. Hansen, 28, Cloquet, misdemeanor theft, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, $750 and time stayed on one year of probation with conditions.

Joseph A. Higgins, 37, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Tyler W. Jackman, 24, no city listed, fleeing a police officer, fined $50 and two days in local confinement.

Dancing S. Lance, 23, Kettle River, driving after revocation, fined $200; no Minnesota registration/no license plates, fined $300.

Anthony J. Machones, 29, no city listed, possession of a controlled substance, fined $50 and 15 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 48 days in local confinement and 40 hours of community work service; fleeing in a motor vehicle from peace officer, fined $50 and 15 months in prison, time sayed on three years of probation with conditions including 45 days in local confinement and 40 hours of community work service - concurrent; fugitive, extradition waived.

Austin J. Mandelin, 19, Duluth, failure to stop for school bus - child outside, fined $300, $150 stayed one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Adrianna L. Milinkovich, 25, Superior, giving a false name, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; giving a false name and date-of-birth, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, $950 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - concurrent.

Justin J. Monchamp, 45, Duluth, criminal damage to property - tampering with a motor vehicle, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including $275 in restitution; criminal damage to property, dismissed.

Reiner H. Nelson, 60, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Brady A. Nordin, 41, Hermantown, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and four days in local confinement.

Gerald D. Opien, 51, Duluth, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Derek A. Preston, 25, Duluth, financial transaction card fraud (offense date 2/26/14), fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, $950 stayed one year; first count of giving false name or date-of-birth (offense date 10/19/14), 90 days in local confinement - concurrent; fleeing a police officer, 90 days in local confinement - concurrent; second count of giving false name or date-of-birth, 90 days in local confinement - concurrent; misdemeanor theft (offense date 7/23/14), possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing legal process, possession/sale of hypo syringe/needle and possession or sale of small amount of marijuana, dismissed.

Gina L. Remington, 40, Aurora, first count of driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including driver improvement clinic and Victim Impact Panel; second count of driving while impaired, dismissed.

Dustin W. Rock, 33, Superior, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Andrew H. Rosa, 22, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $50 and three days in local confinement.

Stephen V. Shymanski, 34, Cloquet, commercial motor vehicle - driver on duty in possession, under the influence of, or using drugs or other substances, dismissed.

Josh H. Solem, 42, Duluth, identity theft, imposition stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and 147 days in local confinement.

Kara D. Thompson, 40, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 365 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 362 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including 30 days of electronic monitoring, Driving with Care Program and Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Jeffrey A. Tweten, 64, Duluth, second count of driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 365 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 363 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Ignition Interlock Program; first count of driving while impaired, dismissed.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.