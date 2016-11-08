Help sought in Duluth arson investigation
Duluth fire and police officials are looking for the owner of a drone that may have evidence from an arson that occurred on Oct. 18.
Fire Marshal Marnie Grondahl said in a news release that witnesses reported seeing a drone flying in the area of the fire at 1311 W. First St. Seven people who were in the building escaped safely, but the fire caused more than $75,000 in damage.
Anyone who knows anything about the fire is asked to call (800) 723-2020. A reward of up to $5,000 is available from the Minnesota Chapter of International Association of Arson Investigators for any information that could lead to a conviction.
Grondahl asks that anyone who knows the owner of the drone call (218) 730-4398.