Minnesota arson suspect flees in squad car

Alexandria police say the 35-year-old woman from Alexandria faces charges of arson, theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing a peace officer, driving while impaired, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving and speeding related to the fire and the chase.

The News Tribune generally does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.

The episode started when police and firefighters were called to a fire on the 500 block of Broadway at 6:41 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters used an extinguisher to put out the fire and the apartment was believed to empty. But police found the woman hiding in the ceiling tiles of the apartment. She fell through the tiles and into an adjoining laundry room.

Police said the woman was found to have a methamphetamine pipe in her possession, along with a lighter.

She was arrested and placed in a marked squad car but managed to free one hand from her handcuffs and open and crawl through a sliding window to the squad car's driver's seat.

The suspect then drove off in the Alexandria squad car.

About 7:12 p.m., a Douglas County dispatcher informed officers the squad was heading east on Douglas County Road 82. Before officers started their pursuit, the woman allegedly was driving at speeds between 100 and 126 miles per hour toward Osakis.

An officer from the Osakis Police Department intercepted the woman as she was entering the city and gave chase. Other agencies assisted in the pursuit until a Minnesota state trooper was able to deploy stop sticks, ending the chase.

There were no injuries reported or damage to property, other than to the Alexandria squad car, police said.

The news release from Alexandria Police Chief Rick Wyffels said that after a review of video, it appears the back sliding window of the squad car was closed, however, the woman slid it open easily, indicating it may not have been fully latched in the closed position.

The suspect is in the Douglas County jail awaiting a court appearance.