Matters of record for Nov. 5, 2016

Donovan G. Kroska-Flynn, 34, no city listed, fugitive, extradition waived.

Nov. 1

Haley N. Caldwell, 22, Superior, misdemeanor theft, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with conditions including $190 in restitution.

Erin P. Ehlers, 18, Duluth, underage consumption, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including three days of community work service.

Emilio A. Hayward, 20, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, 87 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program.

Lance R. Jussila, 47, Floodwood, driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 365 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 362 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Ignition Interlock Program, Victim Impact Panel and 60 days of electronic monitoring; chemical test refusal, dismissed.

Frances M. Lerma, 56, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and one year in local confinement, 348 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program.

Charles D. Quick, 49, Solon Springs, driving after revocation and operating unregistered vehicle/without plates (offense date 11/16/07), continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense and $75 prosecution costs - per each count; uninsured vehicle, (offense date 11/16/07), dismissed.

Cassie M. Todorovich, 34, Superior, first count of driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 365 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 363 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel, DWI clinic or Driving with Care Program and 30 days of electronic monitoring; domestic assault and second count of driving while impaired, dismissed.

Nov. 2

Kristie L. Ash, 18, Middleton, Wis., underage consumption, fined $100.

Jonathan J. Attreed, 18, Duluth, underage consumption, fined $100.

Harleigh K. Calvin, 19, Duluth, alcohol consumption by a minor, fined $100.

Paul D. Caskey, 60, Saginaw, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Shaylene E. Cummings, 30, Superior, texting/use of electronic device while driving, fined $50.

Kevin M. Davis, 34, no city listed, second count of violation of an order for protection, fined $50 and 27 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including six months in local confinement or NERCC and complete Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program; third count of violation of an order for protection, 30 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with same conditions as second count - concurrent; domestic abuse, 33 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with same conditions as second count - concurrent; harassment/stalking, threats of violence, first count of violation of an order for protection and nine counts of domestic abuse, dismissed.

Bradley J. Degusseme, 28, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Courtney J. Depaulis, 20, Hibbing, texting/use of electronic device while driving, adjudication stayed one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Dewey S. Dupuis Jr., 23, Cloquet, assault, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine, 40 hours of community work service and complete Decision Points Skills Program within first year of being placed on probation.

Evan M. Emslie, 21, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300.

Seth E. Green, 30, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense date 8/8/10), fined $200.

Elizabeth A. Heizler, 36, Saginaw, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Jerry L. Johnson, 40, Two Harbors, driving after cancellation (offense date 12/20/13), fined $200.

Jacob M. Lavoie, 18, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100.

Kelsey A. Lind, 23, Dayton, Minn., driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $70.

Wil F. Lindberg, 19, Bemidji, underage consumption, fined $100.

Eric J. Lund, 28, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense date 3/17/12), dismissed.

Jaxon B. Moe, 19, Fridley, Minn., marijuana in vehicle, fined $50.

Ethan M. Murray, 21, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300.

Luke A. Newton, 19, Maplewood, Minn., driving 97 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $150.

Eric D. Omdahl, 20, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300.

Nathan M. Porter, 32, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program.

Rebecca R. Rude, 27, Duluth, no registration/no plates and uninsured vehicle, fined $330 per each count.

Sean P. Saylor Jr., 23, Duluth, theft of a motor vehicle, fined $50 and 17 months in prison; fleeing in a motor vehicle from peace officer, reckless driving and two counts of driving after revocation, dismissed.

Samuel D. Sinjem, 19, Savage, Minn., obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including 15 hours of community work service; fleeing on foot and underage consumption, 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with same conditions as first count - per each count - all concurrent.

Andrew J. Taggart, 26, Duluth, criminal damage to property, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including $166 in restitution.

Del Rio A. P. Taylor, 21, Duluth, domestic assault, dismissed.

Tara L. Tiessen, 35, Cloquet, aiding and abetting felony theft, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 30 days in local confinement.

Logan D. Woock, 18, Grand Rapids, underage consumption, fined $100.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.