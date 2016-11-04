About 1,000 people — mostly law enforcement officers from around the state and country — packed the former Cameron Elementary School on Friday for a memorial service to honor the life and service of 33-year-old Glaze, who was shot and killed in his squad car Oct. 29 south of Ladysmith. Additional law enforcement officers and residents gathered outside the building.

The suspect in his death, 43-year-old Doug Nitek of Conrath, remains in custody in the Barron County Jail on a probation hold. Nitek has not appeared in court since his arrest Sunday, and he has not yet been charged.

Jeremiah King, Glaze’s brother-in-law, said Glaze was dedicated to his work.

“He saw his role as helping people who needed it,” King told the packed gymnasium. “Dan made our community a better place to live. Dan’s strength and courage will forever be our protection. Dan will never be forgotten; he will live on in all of us, and watch over us.”

King praised officers who put on their uniforms every day, leave their families at home, and go to work to protect society.

“You deserve to be thanked every day,” he said.

King was in awe of the number of officers who attended the memorial service.

“Our families will never be able to repay you,” King said. “The comfort you’ve offered, it is nothing short of inspirational.”

Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace shared King’s sentiments about the incredible turnout and support he’s seen this week, as his department struggles to cope with Glaze’s death.

“This is amazing,” Wallace said.

Glaze had only worked for the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office for 1 ½ years after previously working for the Hayward Police Department, but he quickly made a strong impression, Wallace said.

“If you met Dan Glaze, he was your friend, no questions asked,” Wallace said. “We loved every minute he was there (in our department).”

Glaze worked overnights and took pride in his arrests, Wallace said.

“His favorite saying to our jailers was, ‘I’ll go get one more,’” Wallace told the crowd. “He’d call me in the morning to say, ‘I filled your jail last night.’”

Glaze is survived by his wife, Sarah, along with three children, Kendall, 18, Levi, 5, and Eliana, five months. Wallace presented each of the three children with pillows, wrapped with Glaze’s law enforcement uniform.

Rev. Mark Wilson of Hayward Wesleyan Church united Dan and Sarah Glaze in marriage 10 years ago and offered words of solace to the crowd.

“One week ago, none of us would imagine we’d be doing this today,” Wilson said. “Why did such a senseless tragedy happen?”

He added: “This proves there is evil in the world, and evil-doers.”

However, Wilson urged the crowd to not become hardened and jaded by the loss, but instead to focus on being kind and united by the death.

“Turn from evil, and do good,” he said. “Love, love deeply, laugh much, and look for the funny, because it’s there.”

Wilson described Glaze as a family man who loved his camping trips.

“Dan was such a good man — he did so many things for the community he loved,” Wilson said. “He’s going to be deeply missed by his precious wife, Sarah, and his three children, and his family and friends.”

Wilson recalled Glaze as a person who attended his youth church group events, so children could get to know an officer, and see they are good people.

“He had such a good connection and rapport with kids,” Wilson said. “He invested himself in the rising generation.”

Officers came from around the state, but also from New York, Chicago, Fargo, Minneapolis, Orleans Parish in Louisiana and Thunder Bay, Ontario, according to Kyle Roder, Eau Claire Police Department spokesman. Gov. Scott Walker and U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Hayward, attended the service. Roder wasn’t surprised by the turnout.

“That’s law enforcement — when tragedy happens, it’s close to home, whether it’s here or in California,” Roder said. “But to see the support from all over, it’s huge. It’s impressive to see the numbers come in.”

Glaze had responded to a call on Broken Arrow Road at 10:55 p.m. Oct. 29. However, the Rusk County dispatcher lost contact with Glaze shortly after Glaze had arrived at the scene. When other officers arrived, they found Glaze deceased in his squad car from a gunshot wound.

Online court records show Nitek was charged in July with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting an officer in Sawyer County Court. He also was convicted of fleeing an officer in 2014. He was convicted of a felony-level drunken-driving offense in 2012 and was ordered to serve a year in jail. He also was convicted of battery in 2003 and fourth-degree sexual assault in 1992.

For information on fundraisers for the Glaze family, go to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.