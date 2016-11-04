Update: Linskie found guilty in fatal hit-and-run

But he was responsible for the collision in October 2015, Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Vicky Wanta told jurors Friday. And Linskie failed to accept that responsibility, fleeing the scene rather than stopping to help, she said.

“Accidents happen,” Wanta told jurors in her closing argument. “It was Mr. Linskie’s bad decisions after the accident that make his actions criminal.”

It took the jury of eight women and four men less than an hour to find Linskie guilty of criminal vehicular homicide.

Linskie, 31, sat without any visible emotion as the verdict was read, but behind him members of both families wept in the packed courtroom.

Outside, Menz’s family members exchanged hugs and handshakes with Wanta, St. Louis County victim-witness director Patty Wheeler and Duluth police Sgt. Ryan Morris.

Rick Menz, the husband of the victim, thanked the college students who pulled his wife from the water, along with the paramedics and police who responded to the scene.

“They went to every effort to try to save her,” he said. “When the first person who could’ve helped her didn’t, they went above and beyond to do heroic things.”

Menz said his family was left with a “treasure-trove” of pictures taken that day by Susan Menz, who frequently photographed the Enger Park and Twin Ponds area. The last one, he said, was a photo of the sunset at Twin Ponds.

“I don’t want her to be remembered for the way she died,” he told the News Tribune outside the courtroom. “I want her to be remembered for her smile, her love for family, her zest for life.”

Wanta also credited the three University of Minnesota Duluth students — Keegan Johnson, Sam O’Callaghan and Barrett Bocklage — by name, saying they stepped up under pressure when Linskie failed to do so.

“There is not a winner here today,” Wanta said a few moments after the verdict was announced. “It’s unfortunate for both sides. But this case was about accountability from the start.”

Linskie’s defense attorneys declined to comment on the verdict.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Shaun Floerke ordered a presentence investigation of Linskie’s background, but did not immediately schedule a sentencing date. He ordered that the defendant remain in custody.

The jury reached the unanimous verdict after hearing about an hour of closing arguments from the attorneys Friday morning.

Jurors were asked to determine if it was Linskie’s vehicle that struck Menz, 60, on Oct. 13, 2015, and whether he failed to stop to “reasonably investigate” the crash and notify law enforcement.

Linskie acknowledged that he was driving the 2005 Ford Focus when it left the road, striking a boulder and plunging into the pond. But defense attorney Jason Fitzgerald argued that the state failed to prove that Menz was actually struck by the vehicle.

He said the prosecution was simply “looking for someone to blame.”

“We have Ms. Menz in a pond next to a car,” Fitzgerald said. “That’s all the state has.”

Wanta acknowledged that there were no witnesses of the crash and that it was not captured on the video. But she pointed out that the medical examiner, Dr. Michael Madsen, testified that Menz’s injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle and that she appeared to have only been in the water for a short period of time before being pulled out by the students.

The prosecutor asked the jurors to dismiss the defense’s arguments that Menz could have fallen from a tree or off the road onto a concrete ledge below.

“Don’t be misled by the distractions, rabbit holes and dead-ends,” Wanta said. “The defense wants you looking everywhere but Mr. Linskie.”

Fitzgerald told jurors that Linskie fled the scene because he was scared. The car belonged to his fiancée’s mother, and he should have been at a drug treatment session at the time.

The defense attorney questioned why police could not find any evidence such as blood, hair or clothing fiber on Linskie’s vehicle, and asked jurors to consider the fact that the vehicle was released from police custody and destroyed before the defense could examine it.

Fitzgerald argued that Linskie never saw Menz — and said his client’s videotaped statement to police showed that he was genuinely surprised to learn that Menz was found in the water near the vehicle.

“The state wants to exploit this tragic accident into a criminal conviction for homicide,” Fitzgerald told the jury.

Wanta reiterated that there was no intent on Linskie’s part. Whether or not he saw Menz is irrelevant, she said, because Linskie failed to fulfill his duty to stop.

“This is not a murder,” Wanta said. “There was no malicious intent. I told you from the start that this was an accident. What was criminal was Mr. Linskie’s actions afterward.”