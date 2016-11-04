Linskie found guilty in fatal hit-and-run

The jury of eight women and four men found Justen Paul Linskie, 31, guilty of criminal vehicular homicide in the crash that claimed the life of Susan LeGarde Menz.

Menz was photographing fall colors at the Twin Ponds area when Linskie’s 2005 Ford Focus left Skyline Parkway, toppling a boulder and plunging into the water below.

Menz was found floating in the water several feet in front of the car. Three University of Minnesota Duluth students pulled her from the water and testified that they observed a man running from the car, yelling something to the effect of, “You never saw me here.”

Linskie’s defense attorneys argued that evidence was insufficient to prove that Menz was actually struck by Linskie’s vehicle. They said he fled the scene only because he had crashed his fiancée’s mother’s car and was missing a drug treatment session.

