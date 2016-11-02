City council members in Dayton, a rural community of about 5,000 residents northwest of the Twin Cities, received notice Tuesday from REM Minnesota, Inc. that it will not provide housing for the three men, who have already been cleared for conditional release from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP).

The decision comes after Dayton residents raised alarms about their safety and the city passed a far-reaching ordinance last week banning sex offenders from living in a host of places where children congregate -- effectively rendering more than half the city off-limits to sex offenders.

A spokeswoman for REM Minnesota issued a statement saying it would comply with the city’s ordinance, and had already informed the state of Minnesota that it would not be providing services for the three offenders who had been approved for transition to the group home.

Communities across Minnesota have been rushing to pass such ordinances since a federal judge last year ruled that the MSOP is unconstitutional, and ordered the state to develop more housing options and release those who no longer require confinement.

The Dayton City Council passed the sweeping ordinance, which even prevents offenders from setting foot in pumpkin patches and apple orchards, despite concerns that it may draw a legal challenge. Like dozens of local governments across Minnesota that have passed such ordinances in recent years, Dayton’s City Council decided it would rather risk litigation than allow convicted offenders to live in their community.

“There is pride in how the community pulled together and how fast we were able to respond to the situation,” said Tim McNeil, mayor of Dayton, in an interview. “Now, the big question is: Did we go too far in the eyes of those who have the ability to sue us?”

The state of Minnesota is under mounting court pressure to demonstrate that it operates a functional sex offender treatment program that provides offenders with a clear path toward release. At the same time, communities are pushing back against a possible influx of offenders: Roughly 50 jurisdictions have enacted measures preventing offenders from living near schools, parks and other public spaces. As a result, a growing number of detainees at MSOP’s secure treatment center in St. Peter have been cleared for release, but remain stuck at the facility.