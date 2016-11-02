Matters of record for Nov. 2, 2016

Michael S. Stunkart, 37, Duluth, misdemeanor theft, 30 days in local confinement.

Oct. 24

Troy A. Volkenant, 37, Duluth, domestic abuse - violation of no contact order, fined $50 and 50 days in local confinement; open bottle violation, dismissed.

Oct. 26

Charles R. Libby, 48, St. Paul, driving while under the influence of alcohol, one year in local confinement, 335 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel and 60 days of electronic monitoring or 480 hours of Sentence to Serve or community work service or participate in Ignition Interlock Program; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content and driving after suspension.

Robert T. Ogura, 34, Duluth, stalking - repeatedly making telephone calls, sending texts and inducing victim to make calls, fined $50 and one year in local confinement, 358 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Program; threats of violence, dismissed.

Gregory J. Spehar, 61, Duluth, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and four days in local confinement.

Oct. 28

Arthur J. Bock, 61, Washburn, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Roger C. Gonsier, 23, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Ember J. Peterson, 32, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense date 8/22/11), dismissed.

Michael J. Poor, 51, Woodbury, Minn., driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $70.

Josie E. Scheiterlein, 27, Clifton, Colo., driving wrong way on a one-way street, fined $100.

Tye N. Thibault, 17, Brookston, driving 95 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $150.

Johnathan R. Twernbold, 36, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Cody A. Wrazidlo, 21, Cloquet, possession of marijuana in vehicle, fined $150.

Oct. 31

Eric E. Arandia, 20, Glencoe, Minn., driving 58 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $100.

Jason G. Brackett, 18, Rogers, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100.

Tashiba N. Gordon, 28, Duluth, uninsured vehicle, fined $200.

Michelle R. Grauman, 45, Deer River, financial transaction card fraud, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,500 and 176 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions.

Seth E. Green, 30, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense date 4/19/10), fined $200.

Jessica R. Heid, 30, Cloquet, check forgery (offense date 6/4/14), imposition stayed with conditions including $2,417 in restitution; driving after revocation, fined $200.

Gordon A. Hey III, 26, Duluth, domestic assault and interfering with an emergency call, dismissed.

David D. Hoven, 52, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 365 days in local confinement, $1,950 and 362 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol and possession of open bottle, dismissed.

Thomas D. Kallinen, 27, Beaver Bay, Mass., operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year in local confinement, $1,000 and 251 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including 30 days of electronic monitoring; driving while under the influence of alcohol and driver involved in accident failed to stop, dismissed.

Todd R. Kuusisto, 37, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $1,000 and 30 days in local confinement, $950 and time stayed on six months of probation with conditions.

Kenneth A. Luckas, 52, Eveleth, chemical test refusal, fined $2,000 and one year in local confinement, $1,800 and 335 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Driving with Care Program, Victim Impact Panel and 60 days of electronic monitoring; driving while impaired, driving after revocation, disorderly conduct - offensive/obscene/boisterous/noisy and driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, dismissed.

Sydney L. Miller, 52, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.

John W. Parzych, 37, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical danger to public safety, fined $50 and 120 days in local confinement.

Jesse W. Peterson, 35, Duluth, driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, fined $50 and 180 days in local confinement; operating vehicle while body contains any amount of schedule I/II drugs, dismissed.

Lukas P. Rabold, 25, Saginaw, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Amy M. Schwartz-Lowe, 51, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, dismissed.

Donnie G. Washington Jr., 26, Hermantown, chemical test refusal, fined $2,000 and one year in local confinement, $1,500 and 363 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Driving with Care Program, Victim Impact Panel and electronic monitoring or ignition interlock; driving while impaired, open bottle and driving after suspension, dismissed.

Nov. 1

Deon A. Blount, 25, Duluth, possession or sale of small amount of marijuana, fined $50.

Kaylee A. Broman, 19, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Michael J. Bursack, 58, Squaw Lake, driving after cancellation, dismissed.

Zachery M. Callahan, 23, no city listed, no Minnesota registration/no license plates, fined $300; possession of stolen property, no front license plate displayed and uninsured vehicle, dismissed.

Quentin R. Cooke, 20, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance (offense date 5/6/14), dismissed.

Rodney D. Etheridge, 30, Duluth, driving without a valid license for vehicle driven and driving after suspension, dismissed.

Anthony R. Frosig, 20, Duluth, social host violation, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with conditions including a $75 fine and $200 prosecution costs.

David T. Gagliardi, 22, Duluth, two counts of driving after revocation, continued for dismissal on condition of no same or similar offense and $75 prosecution costs - per each count.

Travis C. Gunderson, 41, Eagan, Minn., domestic assault, dismissed.

Trevor N. Homeier, 19, Duluth, underage consumption, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with conditions including eight hours of community work service.

Hans L. Hormel, 20, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300.

Cheryl L. Hynes, 46, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Tonya R. Jylha, 34, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal with conditions including four days of community work service.

Noah A.C. King, 18, Duluth, uninsured vehicle, fined $200 and 30 days in local confinement, $100 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; failure to notify owner of damaged property and driving after revocation, fined $200 and 30 days in local confinement, $100 and time stayed one year - per each count concurrent.

Gewedinodin Lightfeather, 31, Orr, chemical test refusal, fined $1,000 and 365 days in local confinement, $500 and 361 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including DWI clinic or driving with care program, Victim Impact Panel, 30 days in electronic monitoring and Ignition Interlock Program; driving while impaired and driving after revocation, dismissed.

Michelle M. Mehle, 33, Shakopee, Minn., violation of driver license conditions and driving after revocation, 90 days in local confinement - per each count concurrent.

Christopher L. Schmidt, 33, Meadowlands, domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with conditions including six days in local confinement and Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program.

Stephen C. Simons, 64, Duluth, inattentive driving (offense date 10/14/10), dismissed.

Donald J. Thomas, 29, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal for 12 months with condition of four days of community work service.

Courtney R. Vannelli, 23, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Rodney L. Young, fleeing a police officer, continued for dismissal with conditions including two days of community work service.

Santo C. Zarate, 35, Fridley, Minn., possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including five days in local confinement.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.