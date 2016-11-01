Hussain Saeed Alnahdi, 24, a junior from Saudi Arabia studying business at the school in western Wisconsin, died Monday afternoon at a hospital in nearby Eau Claire, said Chancellor Bob Meyer.

No arrests have been announced in the killing as police continue to piece together what happened about 2 a.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Main Street E., outside Topper’s Pizza.

“I want to make a personal appeal to anyone on campus or in the community who might have information that would help authorities locate the individual involved in the attack to come forward,” Meyer said in a statement sent Monday to everyone affiliated with the campus.

A man fled the scene on foot, according to police, leaving Alnahdi bleeding from his mouth and nose.

Alnahdi, who grew up in the north-central Saudi city Buraydah, enrolled at UW-Stout in 2015.

Anyone with information is asked to call Menomonie police investigator Kelly Pollock at 1-715-231-8511. Anonymous information can be submitted at 855-847-3866 and at dunncocrimestoppers.com.