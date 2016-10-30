The deputy with the Rusk County Sheriff's Office was shot about 11 p.m. Saturday while checking on a suspicious vehicle south of Ladysmith on Broken Arrow Road, just east of State Highway 27 about 8 miles south of Ladysmith, according to Sheriff Jeff Wallace.

Wallace said authorities are on the hunt for Doug Nitek, 43, who is "considered armed and dangerous. At this time, the suspect remains at large." The sheriff did not elaborate on how law enforcement identified Nitek as the suspect. Public records show he lives a few miles south east of the shooting scene.

Nitek's criminal history in Wisconsin reaches back to the mid-1990s and includes convictions for sexual assault, theft, fleeing police, disorderly conducted, multiple instances of drunken driving and attempting to pass bad checks.

The identity of the deputy has yet to be released, pending notification of family.

"Please keep the family of the fallen officer and the men and women of the Rusk County Sheriff's Department in your prayers," Wallace said in a statement detailing the shooting.

According to the sheriff:

The deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle call and radioed dispatch that he had located the vehicle in a field.

Dispatch lost contact with the deputy, and backup deputies arrived minutes later and discovered the deputy was fatally shot.

Area law enforcement responded from the Ladysmith and Rice Lake police departments, the Barron, Washburn, Sawyer and Eau Claire County SWAT teams and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Rusk County is made up of 24 townships, eight villages and one city. The Sheriff's Office is responsible for the entire county with the exception of the City of Ladysmith, which has its own Police Department.