Matters of record for Oct. 29, 2016

Riley J. Roe, 28, Cloquet, criminal damage to property, assault and disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including $1,430 restitution - per each count concurrent.

Oct. 26

Alyssa M. Defoe, 19, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including one day in local confinement and $50 fine imposed if not accepted into drug court, $1,200 fee imposed if accepted.

Patricia L. Halder, 26, Duluth, petty-misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, no sentence pronounced; giving peace officer false identification, fined $50 and 30 days in local confinement; offering a forged check, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including $1,200 drug court fee and 136 days in local confinement - concurrent.

Cody J. Johanson, 26, Floodwood, criminal damage to property, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, 81 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including $500 in restitution.

Lorissa L. Johnson, 30, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 24 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 45 days in local confinement (39 days stayed) and Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program; obstructing legal process, dismissed.

Derrick W. Kastern, 30, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance and fleeing in a motor vehicle from a peace officer, fined $50 and 17 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including six months in local confinement or NERCC - per each count concurrent.

Patrick M. Smith, 59, Duluth, sale of marijuana, imposition stayed on five years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine.

Oct. 27

Jessica M. Ciurieo, 26, Duluth, driving after suspension, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Denzel L. Hale, 26, Duluth, violation of an order for protection, fined $50 and one year in local confinement; sale of a controlled substance, fined $1,000 and 27 months in prison, $900 and time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 280 days in local confinement; two counts of sale of a controlled substance, dismissed.

Stephanie R. Harper, 22, Duluth, possession of stolen property, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions; misdemeanor theft, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including $180 in restitution.

Jacob K. Nagle, 28, Duluth, possession of marijuana in vehicle (offense date 2/16/11), driving after suspension (offense date 2/16/11), driving after suspension (offense date 4/2/11) and failure to transfer title (offense date 4/2/11) and driving after suspension (offense date 4/13/11), dismissed.

Vanessa R. Stillday, 31, Duluth, second count of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including $30 in restitution; third count of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, $800 and time stayed on one year of probation with conditions - concurrent; fleeing from a police officer and fourth count of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, 90 days in local confinement, time stayed one year with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count concurrent; possession/sale of hypo syringe/needle, 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - concurrent; misdemeanor theft and first count of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

David M. Yang, 26, no city listed, domestic assault, fined $1,000 and 15 months in prison, $900 and time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 71 days in local confinement and Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program.

Oct. 28

Justin T. Brown, 37, Duluth, driving while under the influence of alcohol, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, dismissed.

Katelyn P. DeRosier, 21, Silver Bay, no insurance, fined $200.

Christopher J. James, 35, Duluth, petty-misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with conditions including $85 in restitution.

Payton R. Kaarbo, 19, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $40.

Isaiah P. Klein, 18, Eau Claire, Wis., underage consumption, fined $100.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.