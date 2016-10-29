Suspect dead after chase near North Branch ends in crash

North Branch police were looking for the man because he allegedly violated a domestic assault no-contact order. Shortly before 3 p.m., he called the Chisago County Emergency Communications Center and threatened to harm others and himself, according to a news release issued by the Chisago County sheriff's office.

"He told the dispatcher that he would start running people over with his vehicle, shoot law enforcement officers if they stopped him, shoot random people, and also kill himself," the news release said.

A Chisago County sheriff's deputy located the suspect in Isanti County about 3:20 p.m. and attempted to stop him, the news release said. The suspect fled and began swerving into oncoming traffic, forcing other drivers off the road, before colliding with another motorist and being struck from behind by the pursuing deputy, the news release said. The crash occurred at Isanti County Road 5 and Vassar Street Northeast.

The suspect was found dead in his vehicle, the news release said. The woman driving the other vehicle and the deputy were both transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Although the sheriff's office did not name the suspect, an incident report on the Minnesota State Patrol's website identified him as Anthony R. Kaupp, 24, of Minneapolis.

The State Patrol is assisting with crash reconstruction.