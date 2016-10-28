Matters of record for Oct. 28, 2016

Ian D. Moe, 39, Duluth, possess pictorial representation of minors (offense date 8/1/13), adjudication stayed on five years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine, sex offender program and no contact with persons under age 18.

Oct. 27

Arthur D. Adams, 28, Duluth, criminal sexual conduct, dismissed.

Chelsea J. Anderson, 24, Marble, driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $70; illegals use of registration tabs, dismissed.

James L. Berry, 33, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, dismissed.

Emily A. Bonelli, 30, Hibbing, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while impaired and driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Michael W. Brock, 52, Duluth, assault (offense date 6/17/10), continued for dismissal for six months with condition of no same or similar offense.

Michael A. Byrd, 43, Chicago, first count of a controlled substance crime, 74 months in prison; second count of a controlled substance crime, convicted, no sentence pronounced.

Madison N. Byykkonen, 19, alcohol consumption by a minor, dismissed.

Lily J. Cadwell, 41, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting and trespassing - building or dwelling, 30 days in local confinement - per each count concurrent; disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, trespassing - returning to property within one year and two counts of disturbance - disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Jessica M. Ciurieo, 26, Duluth, first count of driving after suspension (offense date 12/14/13), second count of driving after suspension and driving after revocation, dismissed.

Pattie J. Crawford, 46, Proctor, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

Andrew A. Dobbs, 21, Woodbury, Minn., careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, dismissed.

Jesse L. Ferrari, 24, Duluth, driving after suspension and driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.

Gerrard D. Foote, 22, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; driving while impaired, driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving after revocation, dismissed.

Joseph B. Greene, 28, Duluth, trespassing - returning to property within one year, fined $50 and 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; driving after revocation, dismissed.

Seth G. Howe, 23, Grand Rapids, obstructing legal process - interfering with a peace officer, fined $50 and 30 days in local confinement.

Marcia R. Humphrey, 27, St. Paul, child passenger restraint system violation, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Stephanie R. Killsontop, 28, Duluth, intentionally obstruct a public officer, fined $100.

Timothy A. Kujala, 35, Superior, domestic abuse - violation of an order for protection, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions.

Tracy L. Lambert, 31, Duluth, receiving stolen property, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, $200 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; misdemeanor theft, dismissed.

Jade P. Lecocq, 23, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Jacob K. Nagle, 28, Duluth, uninsured vehicle (9/4/10), continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Melvina A. Nelson, 52, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including reduction in fine if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months; driving while impaired and driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Karra M. Persons, 27, Grand Rapids, inattentive driving, fined $40; child passenger restraint system violation, fined $50.

Donovan J. Raisanen, 25, Duluth, misdemeanor theft, adjudication stayed one year with conditions.

Victoria L. Reinholz, 19, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, dismissed.

Melissa A. Shearen, 32, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Brandi R. Sipper, 28, Duluth, misdemeanor theft, fined $150 and 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Jessica L. Sundquist, 42, Esko, driving while impaired and driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, dismissed.

Marla C. Swanson, 36, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, dismissed.

Jeremy M. Valine, 38, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, adjudication stayed.

Joey J. Whitecrow, 38, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed.

Crystal S. Wilkerson, 29, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense date 11/19/12), fined $200.

Jennifer L. Yandrasits, 24, Hastings, Minn., domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.