Matters of record for Oct. 27, 2016

James P. McCarthy, 28, Proctor, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed.

Andy L. Shisler, 40, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving after revocation, possession/sale of small amounts of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Oct. 25

Theodore A. Davey, 54, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal with conditions including two shifts at Damiano Center.

Gene G. Dropp, 51, Chisholm, driver failed to stop for accident to property, fined $200 and 20 days in local confinement, time stayed one year on condition of no same or similar offense.

Oct. 26

Robert P. Axelson, 18, Saginaw, two counts of trespassing - returning to property within one year, fined $50 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions - per each count concurrent; disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Jacob M. Barnard, 19, St. Paul, underage consumption, fined $100.

Jordan C. Halberg, 28, Minneapolis, fleeing in a motor vehicle from a peace officer, dismissed.

Tyler W. Jackman, 24, no city listed, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed.

Kyle R. Keskitalo, 30, Alborn, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Bradley J. Knowles, 18, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.

Darice K. Livingston, 32, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Kellie J. Miller, 41, St. Paul, driving after revocation (offense date 4/14/11), fined $200.

Alexander M. Rajala, 18, West Bloomfield, Mich., underage consumption, fined $100.

Elizabeth A. Sokolich, 26, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Gregory J. Somers, 20, Duluth, uninsured vehicle, fined $200.

