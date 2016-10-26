Matters of record for Oct. 26, 2016

Leonard L. Welsh III, 38, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, imposition stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $2,000 fine ($1,800 stayed) and three days in local confinement; chemical test refusal and driving while impaired, dismissed.

Oct. 21

Nicole J. Davidson, 29, Duluth, texting/use of electronic device while driving, fined $50.

Brian R. Delaney, 30, Minneapolis, driving 90 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $70.

Judd R. Erickson, 16, Superior, driving 95 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.

Heather L. Hayes, 34, Floodwood, public nuisances affecting health (blight), fined $200.

Jarett L. Imhoff, 18, Savage, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100.

Christopher W. Johnson, 53, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Jessyca D. Kantor, 19, Elk River, Minn., alcohol consumption by a minor, fined $100.

Theodore J. Maple, 22, Minneapolis, marijuana in motor vehicle, fined $50.

Joseph M. Marsh, 18, Elk River, Minn., possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Bailey R. Mills, 20, Dennison, Minn., disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Suma Raghavendran, 29, Blaine, Minn., driving 50 mph in a 40 mph work zone, fined $300; limited license violation, fined $100.

Sarah R. Thornton, 18, St. Paul, underage consumption, fined $100.

Spencer K. Yurrick, 18, Grand Rapids, underage consumption, fined $100.

Oct. 24

Vanessa A. Autio, 38, Floodwood, chemical test refusal, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact panel; driving while impaired, dismissed.

Daniel M. Axtell, 39, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense date 11/29/14), fined $200.

Jermain Barney, 32, Minneapolis, sale of a controlled substance (offense date 9/12/13), fined $1,000 and 61 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including one year in local confinement and $220 in restitution; sale of a controlled substance in/near a school, park or public housing zone (offense date 9/17/13), dismissed.

Joseph J. Bourdage, 45, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 365 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 362 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including DWI clinic, Victim Impact Panel and electronic monitoring or Ignition Interlock Program; driving while under the influence of alcohol, possession of open bottle, possession/sale of small amounts of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

David S. Carman, 58, Esko, driving while under the influence of alcohol, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 178 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content and driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, dismissed.

Adam A. Dryke, 29, Rochester, Minn., first count of driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, 60 days in local confinement; assault, fined $50 and 54 months in prison, time stayed on five years of probation with conditions including 47 days in local confinement, 40 hours of community work service and Teen Challenge Program; driving while impaired, second count of driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, threats of violence, obstructing legal process, fleeing on foot and illegal possession or sale of hypodermic syringe/needle, dismissed.

Macey L. Dunn, 21, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 179 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel and Ignition Interlock Program; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Cody T. Gauthier, 23, Duluth, no insurance, fined $200.

Joshua A. Hill, 29, Saginaw, two counts of violation of harassment restraining order, dismissed.

Cassie M. Horst, 19, Duluth, texting/use of electronic device while driving, fined $50.

Carman J. Johnson, 59, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Charles R. Johnson, 20, Cloquet, alcohol consumption by a minor, fined $100.

Jacob C. Johnson, 20, Hermantown, furnishing alcohol to an underage person, adjudication stayed one year with conditions including a $3,000 fine ($2,700 stayed one year).

Ricky L. Johnson, 33, Quinlan, Texas, two counts of failure to carry proof of annual (periodic) inspection on vehicle, fined $100 per each count.

Gene D. Kearney, 28, Duluth, fugitive, dismissed.

Jesse J. Keuten, 26, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct, fined $300 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions; assault, dismissed.

Lawrence J. Lapinski, 67, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, dismissed.

Renee G. Lasky, 31, Duluth, use of wireless communications device - compose, read or send electronic message in motion or traffic, fined $50.

Elaine F. McLeod, 73, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Michael F. Millett, 44, Grand Rapids, burglary (offense date 7/18/14), 78 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including one year in jail or NERCC, Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and predatory offender registration required; terroristic threats (offense date 7/18/14) and violation of predatory offender registration requirements (offense date 9/8/14), dismissed.

David L. Peterson, 30, Solon Springs, first count of offering a forged check and identity theft, 19 months in prison and to pay restitution - per each count concurrent; second count of offering a forged check and theft by swindle, 21 months in prison and to pay restitution - per each count concurrent; felony issuance of dishonored checks and offering a forged check, 17 months in prison and to pay restitution - per each count concurrent; two counts of possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit check and one count of financial transaction card fraud and receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Ronald E. Provost, 53, Superior, fugitive, extradition waived.

Jason E. Rogalla, 26, Orr, child passenger restraint system violation, fined $50.

Jeffrey P. Shepherd, 55, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, fined $500 and 90 days in local confinement, $450 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition to remain law-abiding; misdemeanor theft, dismissed.

Jacob L. Somrock, 26, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 178 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including driver improvement clinic and Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Pio F. Tommasoni, 54, Palermo, Calif., driving after cancellation - inimical danger to public safety, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 178 days stayed on two years of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Gary E. Williams, 42, Sandyville, W.Va., commercial motor vehicle - driving in violation of 14-hour rule, fined $100.

Oct. 25

Tyler J. Anderson, 25, Rochester, Minn., disturbance - disorderly conduct, fined $200, $100 stayed on one year of probation with conditions.

Antonio D. Brady, 28, Duluth, aiding and abetting sale of a narcotic, fined $50 and 24 months in prison.

Matthew D. Burcar, 35, Duluth, burglary (offense date 3/19/14), fined $50, 29 months in prison and $300 restitution; felony theft of a motor vehicle (offense date 3/25/14), fined $50 and 23 months in prison; criminal damage to property (offense date 3/19/14), dismissed.

Anna E. Carlson, 20, Duluth, misrepresentation of age, continued for dismissal with conditions including one shift at Damiano Center.

Michelle S. Clement, 36, Duluth, driving after revocation and inattentive driving, continued for dismissal, $50 court costs - per each count.

Candice J. Drift, 37, Duluth, assault, fined $50 and 40 days in local confinement; first count of assault on a peace officer, fined $50 and one year in local confinement, 329 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions - concurrent; second account of assault on a peace officer and disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, dismissed.

Bruce H. Faust, 45, Duluth, trespassing - building or dwelling, fined $100.

Matthew Hong, 33, Duluth, trespassing - private property, sentenced to 90 days served; misdemeanor theft, dismissed.

Kevin R. Joki, 49, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Rachel L. Kimmes, 32, Iron, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense and $200 court costs.

Amanda L. Koop, 27, Duluth, trespassing - returning to property within one year, fined $300 and 60 days in local confinement, $250 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; misdemeanor theft, dismissed.

Andrew T. Kubiak, 26, Hermantown, possession of marijuana in vehicle, fined $150; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50; careless driving, fined $100.

Shane T. Luedke, 20, Duluth, misrepresentation of age, continued for dismissal with conditions including one shift at Damiano Center.

Margaret E. Maguire, 32, Durand, Wis., misdemeanor theft by shoplifting (offense date 3/31/11), continued for dismissal for 12 months with condition of no same or similar offense; misdemeanor theft (offense date 5/29/11), dismissed.

Peggy F. Marrin, 67, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including one shift at Damiano Center.

Kylee D. McGillivray, 19, Duluth, marijuana in vehicle, fined $50.

Brandon Mudruck, 19, Duluth, underage consumption, two days in local confinement.

Blane R. Nesgoda, 59, Duluth, chemical test refusal (offense date 7/31/14), fined $2,000 and one year in local confinement, $1,750 and 364 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel, driver improvement clinic and 30 days of electronic monitoring; driving while impaired and obstructing legal process (offense date 7/31/14), dismissed.

Aamir D. Phillips, 20, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions; driver failed to stop for accident to property, dismissed.

Jake D. Rosentreter, 18, Houlton, Wis., underage consumption, fined $100.

Megan A. Schnepel, 25, Duluth, felony theft of a motor vehicle, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine, 42 days in local confinement and $1,200 drug court fee.

Kyle J. Schoenecker, 18, Chisago City, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100; giving false name or date-of-birth, dismissed.

Dakota D. Thorstenson, 22, Duluth, obstructing legal process, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, $250 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Michael R. Topping Jr., 29, Duluth, possession or sale of small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50 per each count.

Theresa R. Urrutia, 35, Duluth, driving after cancellation, fined $200.

Reeannon A. Wynos, 31, Duluth, assault, dismissed.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.