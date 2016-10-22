Matters of record for Oct. 22, 2016

Oct. 21

Parker C. Bailer, 19, Haynesville, La., texting/use of electronic device while driving, fined $50.

Mark A. Baker, 57, Duluth, uninsured vehicle (offense date 7/22/13), $85 in fees; collision with unattended vehicle (offense date 7/22/13), dismissed.

Demetrius D. Bowman, 19, Duluth, assault, fined $50 and 74 months in prison; disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, 90 days in local confinement - concurrent; fleeing on foot and possession of a small amount of marijuana, dismissed.

Brian T. Calhoun, 30, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, adjudication stayed one year with condition of no same or similar offense and $50 court costs.

Antonio A. Carter, 31, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, fined $50 and 74 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including five days in local confinement; introducing contraband (drugs) into a jail, lockup or prison facility, dismissed.

Justin C. Dowell, 26, Duluth, careless driving, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement; driving while impaired and driving after revocation, dismissed.

Jason T. Gannucci, 44, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Emil J. Green, 26, Duluth, intentional damage to property, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including $185 in restitution; chemical test refusal, 365 days in local confinement, 359 days stayed on one year, 30 days probation with conditions including $1,200 DWI court fees; driving while impaired and intentional damage to property, dismissed.

Eric J. Green, 36, Cloquet, driving 83 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $150.

Cashmere J. Hagbourne Sr., 26, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with conditions including a $50 fine, three days in local confinement and Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program.

Ryan L. Horton, 30, Hoyt Lakes, driving after cancellation, fined $200.

Tyisha L. Jones, 32, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $200.

Steven R. Knutson, 34, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, adjudication stayed one year on condition of no same or similar offense; driving while impaired, dismissed.

Chad A. Kozak, 19, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300.

Joshua R. LaFontaine, 20, Hermantown, criminal sexual conduct, imposition stayed on seven years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine, 45 days Sentence to Serve Program, sex offender treatment program and predatory offender registration required; electronic solicitation of a child to engage in sexual conduct, dismissed.

Myrissa R. Laitinen, 25, Cloquet, driving after revocation (offense date 9/5/13), fined $200.

Megan M. Lamphier, 18, Superior, possession or sale of small amount of marijuana, fined $50.

Charles E. Lattimore, 28, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Edward B. Linky, 49, Duluth, criminal damage to property, continued for dismissal for one year, six months and 21 days with conditions.

Miguel F. Ortiz-Cardenas, 25, Hermantown, assault, imposition stayed on five years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and complete anger management program or comparable program.

Michael T. Pritchett, 36, Duluth, disorderly conduct (offense date 3/11/13), 90 days in local confinement; domestic assault (offense date 8/4/13), fined $50 and 365 days in local confinement, 284 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program - concurrent; misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, 40 days in local confinement - concurrent.

Celina M. Thies, 20, Duluth, alcohol consumption by a minor, fined $100.

Ronald D. White, 47, Saginaw, threats of violence, imposition stayed on two years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and individual therapy or anger management; criminal damage to property, dismissed.

Erik C. Wilson, 31, Hermantown, possession of a controlled substance, fined $50 and 21 months in prison, time stayed on five years of probation with conditions including 61 days in local confinement; first count of aiding and abetting assault, fined $50 and 29 months in prison, time stayed on five years of probation with conditions including 56 days in local confinement - concurrent; aiding and abetting false imprisonment, fined $50 and one year and one day in prison, time stayed on five years of probation with conditions including 56 days in local confinement - concurrent; second count of aiding and abetting assault, dismissed.

Wanewann Z. Worlobah, 28, Duluth, burglary, adjudication stayed five years with conditions including a $50 fine and 105 days in local confinement; interrupt, interfere, impede or disrupt 911 call, one year in local confinement, time stayed on two years of probation with conditions - concurrent.

