Matters of record for Oct. 21, 2016

Aug. 16

Brittney E. Johnson Hamilton, 31, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, dismissed.

Oct. 18

Matthew W. Busker, 29, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, dismissed.

Page A. Koski, 29, Duluth, petty-misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $50; trespassing - returning to property within one year, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense; possession or sale of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Oct. 20

Elissa B. Baago, 21, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Anthony R. Bosiacki, 24, Hermantown, trespassing - entering posted land prohibited without first obtaining permission from owner (offense date 10/26/14), fined $200 and 10 days in local confinement, $150 and time stayed on one year of probation with conditions.

Sydney L. Bradford, 29, Duluth, driving after revocation, dismissed.

Samuel J. Brickley, 19, Duluth, hunting protected birds, fined $100.

Jack T. Brown, 20, Duluth, petty-misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $150.

Alexandra A. Cebulla, 27, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

Daniel C. Dietz, 18, Duluth, trespassing - building or dwelling, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions.

Nels J. Duff, 45, Hermantown, driving after revocation, fined $100.

Walied M. Feshier, 32, Minneapolis, damage to property and disorderly conduct - offensive/obscene/boisterous/noisy conduct (offense date 7/20/14), dismissed.

Cole B. Forcier, 20, Duluth, careless driving, adjudication stayed one year with conditions and $100 court costs; possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana in motor vehicle, dismissed.

Carter A. Hanlon, 28, Two Harbors, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and one year in local confinement, $1,000 and 363 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Ignition Interlock Program or 30 days of electronic monitoring, Driving with Care Program and Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Byron L. Hill, 23, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $300 and 60 days in local confinement, $150 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition to remain law-abiding.

Jennifer M. Jewell, 34, Duluth, driving after cancellation - inimical danger to public safety, fined $2,000 and one year in local confinement, $1,500 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Chelsea M. Kauti, 23, Superior, misdemeanor theft (offense date 7/22/13), fined $100 and 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Heather L. Kelly, 18, Duluth, trespassing - building or dwelling, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions.

Livia J. Koehler, 18, Montrose, Minn., underage drinking and driving, dismissed.

Kari L. Kuhlke, 42, Duluth, domestic assault, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with conditions including completing Crosswords Program.

Raj Madhur, 33, Moundsview, Minn., child passenger restraint system violation, fined $50.

Luke W. Maghan, 37, Duluth, obstructing legal process, 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions; first count of domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions; assault on a peace officer and second account of domestic assault, dismissed.

Tiffany A. Mason, 19, Duluth, trespassing - building or dwelling, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions.

Jamie A. Nichols, 23, Duluth, ignition interlock restriction violation, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, $500 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Robert A. Orso, 50, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Richard E. Ouellette, 73, Hermantown, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

David L. Perry, 38, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $200.

Matthew K. Rewald, 22, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $500 and 30 days in local confinement, $450 and time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including $1,138 in restitution; uninsured vehicle, 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - concurrent; driver involved in accident failed to give information, dismissed.

Cameron P. Richmond, 26, Bloomington, Minn., giving false name or date-of-birth (offense date 1/2/14), dismissed.

Jillian T. Schneider, 32, Two Harbors, texting/use of electronic device while driving, fined $50.

Michael K. Schuffenhauer, 41, Glencoe, Minn., disturbance - disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Derrick B. Scott, 26, no city listed, fugitive, extradition waived.

Brandon W. Simiyu, 34, Hermantown, trespassing - private property, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

James W. Thibault Jr., 37, Duluth, domestic assault and criminal damage to property, dismissed.

Jules E. Thornton, 44, Duluth, assault, fined $50 and 21 months in prison; domestic assault, dismissed.

Shantel J. Tolliver, 25, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, $200 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and open bottle in vehicle (passenger), dismissed.

Meredith A. Two Crow, 22, Tower, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $500 and 60 days in local confinement, $400 and time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including $239 in restitution; driving after revocation, dismissed.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.