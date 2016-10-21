Charges: Bar fight led to fatal Duluth shooting

That is according to charges filed Friday in State District Court in connection with the death of 47-year-old Eric Wayne Burns early Tuesday.

Prosecutors charged Aaron Demetrius Humphreys, 42, with intentional second-degree murder in the city’s first homicide of 2016. His bail was set at $1 million.

The man police say initially admitted to the shooting, 53-year-old Orin Bernard Vann, was not charged with murder but instead faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The charges allege that Humphreys shot Burns at the front door of the Bedrock Bar, 2023 W. Superior St., just after midnight Tuesday. Authorities said the shooting followed an earlier verbal dispute that turned physical inside the bar.

The exact nature of the argument and the relationship between the three men were not described in the charges.

Authorities said Burns was found lying facedown in the parking lot between the two bars at approximately 12:19 a.m. A Duluth police officer who was in the area heard the gunshot and was the first to respond.

First responders reported that Burns was not breathing and had a serious wound to his chest and lower back. He was taken to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:44 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.

A medical examiner indicated that the cause of death was a single gunshot wound, with the bullet entering through his chest and exiting from his back. Authorities said he also had several abrasions to his face.

A bullet was found outside near Burns’ body and a spent shell casing was found inside the Bedrock Bar, the complaint states.

A bartender at the Bedrock told investigators that all three men had been in the establishment that night and engaged in a fight, apparently related to a dispute between Vann and Burns. Police said the bartender reported that Burns left after unsuccessfully attempting to make amends with the two men, but that he returned a few minutes later.

The bartender said she saw Humphreys and Burns confront each other at the front door and then heard a gunshot, according to the complaint.

Police said a review of surveillance video confirmed the bartender’s account of the incident.

The video shows all three men sitting at the bar before the physical altercation breaks out, according to the charges. The video allegedly shows Humphreys knocking Burns to the ground and kicking him.

Police said the video indicates that Burns then left the bar after engaging in a “heated verbal exchange” with the two defendants at the front door.

When Burns is seen returning moments later, the video shows Humphreys and Burns engaging in “mutual quick ducking and covering and posturing from their positions just inside and just outside the front door,” according to the complaint.

Humphreys is then seen opening the front door, extending a handgun and firing at Burns, the charges allege. The video reportedly shows Burns stumbling away from the bar toward the lot where he was found on the ground. Police said Vann also appears to be holding a handgun inside the bar.

Vann was found at R.T. Quinlan’s Saloon, 220 W. Superior St., about an hour and a half after the shooting when a bartender there reported that he had entered and was “distraught” and claiming to be the subject of a police search, the complaint states.

Officers reported that they found Vann “shaky and sweating profusely.” He allegedly told officers repeatedly that he had shot someone named “Eric” and wanted to take responsibility for it, according to the charges.

Humphreys was found at about 7:30 a.m. on the 900 block of West Page Street, in the city’s Duluth Heights neighborhood. During his arrest, police said he repeatedly shouted at officers to shoot him and that “I’m the one you’re looking for.”

Senior Judge Gary Larson granted Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Nate Stumme’s request to set Humphreys’ bail at $1 million. The prosecutor cited the “weight of the state’s evidence” in requesting the high cash amount, which he said is consistent with other murder cases.

Public defender Steve Hynum requested only $75,000, telling the judge that his client has lived in the Duluth area for more than 20 years, works full time and has joint custody of a 9-year-old son.

Humphreys’ criminal record includes convictions for theft, robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and domestic assault. Notably, he was accused in 2013 of slashing another man’s throat with a hatchet, but prosecutors dropped the charges after Humphreys asserted that he was falsely implicated.

James Perunovich, a Hibbing attorney who represented Vann, questioned the strength of the case against his client.

“The complaint doesn’t even specify a firearm in his possession,” he told the judge. “It mentions him holding what looks like a handgun.”

Perunovich noted that Vann’s only felony conviction was from 1992 — which he said involved the sale of ground-up aspirin used to simulate a controlled substance. He asked that Vann’s bail be set at $20,000 and that he be referred for pretrial release.

However, prosecutor Chris Pinkert asked for $100,000, arguing that an investigation was ongoing and that the “full extent” of Vann’s involvement in the incident remains to be seen.

Larson set his bail at $75,000, noting that it could be modified later.

Humphreys’ next court appearance was set for Nov. 7. Vann is due back on Nov. 23.

Burns, who moved to Duluth in August 2015, left behind seven children, his girlfriend, Bonnie Aase, told the News Tribune earlier this week.

She said he was a regular at the Bedrock and was known as the “Hot Dog Man” because he would bring a grill and cook out in the parking lot on warm summer nights. Aase said he had gone to the bar Monday night to watch a football game.

“He was always happy, telling jokes that make you laugh until your belly hurts,” she said. “He loved life. He was always looking forward to getting up the next day. He never woke up crabby in the morning, never once. He was always, always smiling and laughing.”