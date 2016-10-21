Ashland man arrested after allegedly cutting woman's neck

The suspected assailant was identified as the woman’s live-in boyfriend, according to the police report. His vehicle was located about a couple hours later outside the Wildcat Bar, near Sanborn. Officers surrounded the establishment and arrested him without further incident.

Law enforcement agencies assisting in the case included the Ashland Police Department, the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office and the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office.

In lieu of posting $25,000 cash bail, the 23-year-old suspect remains behind bars in the Ashland County Jail. He faces potential charges of attempted homicide, endangering safety by use of a weapon, substantial battery, strangulation, false imprisonment and bail jumping.

The News Tribune generally does not identify suspects until they have been formally charged.

The woman was treated and released from Memorial Medical Center.