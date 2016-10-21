Ashland man arrested after allegedly cutting woman's neck
A 23-year-old Ashland man is in jail after allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old woman and cutting her neck.
Ashland police were called to Memorial Medical Center shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, where an injured woman was being treated. Ashland Police Chief Jim Gregoire said he believes that about a dozen stitches were required to close a wound to the victim’s neck. A police report said her neck had been cut with “an edged weapon,” but Gregoire said investigators are still working to identify the exact instrument used in the attack.
The suspected assailant was identified as the woman’s live-in boyfriend, according to the police report. His vehicle was located about a couple hours later outside the Wildcat Bar, near Sanborn. Officers surrounded the establishment and arrested him without further incident.
Law enforcement agencies assisting in the case included the Ashland Police Department, the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office and the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office.
In lieu of posting $25,000 cash bail, the 23-year-old suspect remains behind bars in the Ashland County Jail. He faces potential charges of attempted homicide, endangering safety by use of a weapon, substantial battery, strangulation, false imprisonment and bail jumping.
The News Tribune generally does not identify suspects until they have been formally charged.
The woman was treated and released from Memorial Medical Center.