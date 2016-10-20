Matters of record for Oct. 20, 2016

July 29

Clarissa J. Nelson, 25, Duluth, misdemeanor theft, 30 days in local confinement and $79 restitution; disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, 30 days in local confinement - concurrent.

Oct. 10

Timotheus A. Bright, 30, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, $250 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; driving after revocation, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - concurrent; misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

Donovan G. Kroska-Flynn, 34, no city listed, giving peace officer false identification, 60 days in local confinement.

Elizabeth F.R. Storm, 23, Superior, gross-misdemeanor theft, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Oct. 12

Kyle L. Taylor, 37, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense date 8/23/11), 90 days in local confinement, 46 days stayed on one year of probation; disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - concurrent; disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene and obstructing legal process, 90 days in local confinement, 46 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count concurrent; one count of uninsured vehicle, one count of disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting and 17 counts of driving after revocation (offense dates range from 10/4/11 through 1/13/16), dismissed.

Oct. 13

Jason S. Saloum, 47, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Oct. 17

Tyler D. Laine, 24, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 365 days in local confinement or NERCC, $1,000 and 361 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including DWI clinic, Victim Impact panel, counseling and 30 days of electronic monitoring; driving while impaired and driving after revocation, dismissed.

Michael R. Poukka, 30, Duluth, assault, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine, three days in local confinement, a written letter of apology and anger management; domestic assault, dismissed.

Robert C. Trea, 32, Duluth, child endangerment, fined $50 and 365 days in local confinement or NERCC, 361 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program; domestic assault, 90 days in local confinement or NERCC, time stayed on one year of probation with same conditions - concurrent; assault, dismissed.

Oct. 18

Morgan S. Pouch, 23, Duluth, two counts of driving after revocation and two counts of uninsured vehicle, fined $400 per each count.

Oct. 19

Fatima S. Alwan, 24, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Jerry J. Benjamin III, 31, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense date 3/13/11), fined $200.

Chelsee S. Berg, 24, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense date 4/6/13), fined $200.

Shawn J. Brown, 30, Duluth, aiding and abetting controlled substance crime, fined $500 and 140 months in prison.

Jonathan D. Diamon, 26, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Kathleen L. Fetters, 23, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Femicia B. Houston, 42, Duluth, identity theft, imposition stayed on one year of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and counseling.

Allen B. Jacobson, 61, Hibbing, passing parked emergency vehicle - two lanes in same direction, fined $50.

Joseph W. Lau, 20, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300.

Lindsey A. Lindberg, 28, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense date 12/6/13), fined $200.

Paul J. Lopez, 37, Brooklyn Park, Minn., giving a false name to peace officer, imposition stayed on one year of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and seven days in local confinement; possession of a controlled substance, dismissed.

Ryan A. Mace, 28, Lakeville, Minn., possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Jeanette M. Robinson, 30, Eveleth, driving after revocation (offense date 6/27/14), fined $200.

Ryan M. Saltis, 20, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Christina M. Sandvig, 30, Maple, assault on a peace officer and chemical test refusal, fined $50 and 365 days in local confinement, 363 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions Victim Impact Panel, Ignition Interlock Program and a written letter of apology - per each count; child endangerment and child passenger restraint system violation, dismissed.

Karla J. Shaw, 29, Floodwood, sale of narcotic, imposition stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and 60 days in local confinement.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.