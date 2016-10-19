Slender Man defense seeks to block confession

Now, nearly two years after the recording was released to the public, Geyser’s defense has challenged the confession’s use as evidence, arguing she was too young and disturbed to understand and give up her rights to remain silent or talk to an attorney.

Geyser and Anissa Weier, both now 14, are charged as adults with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing of their sixth-grade classmate, Payton Leutner, on May 31, 2014. They have been jailed on $500,000 bail each while their competence to proceed was examined and restored, then during failed efforts to move the case to juvenile court, and now while more experts examine whether there are bases for the girls’ insanity pleas. A trial won’t occur until next spring; no date has been set.

In a recent motion to suppress her statements, Geyser’s attorney, Anthony Cotton, characterized the questions of whether a defendant understands, then knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently waives her rights to remain silent as legitimate inquiries in most circumstances.

But he argues “they sound like a parody” when you replace “defendant” with “12-year-old girl with untreated early-onset schizophrenia.”

The motion suggests that Waukesha police Detective Thomas Casey began his nearly five-hour interrogation with “grooming questions intended to make (Geyser) feel more comfortable and open,” then continually minimizes the gravity and import of the conversation.

Geyser asks Casey if she’ll regret giving him the information, and if she’ll “rot and die” in prison, to which he says the information will be used to get her help and that he didn’t think she’d go to prison.

False promises of leniency can doom admission of a resulting statement, even when made to an adult of sound mind, the motion argues, and is particularly problematic when made to someone “withdrawn from reality.”

The motion cites a federal magistrate’s recent decision to reverse the conviction of Brendan Dassey, who had been convicted in 2007 of helping his uncle Steven Avery assault, mutilate and kill photographer Teresa Halbach, based largely on the then-16-year-old’s own incriminating statements to manipulative detectives.

Geyser’s schizophrenia was not diagnosed until months after her arrest, while she was being examined for competence to proceed in the case.

Police are not required to tell a child’s parents that the child is being questioned, or honor a child’s request that a parent or other adult be present, unless the child specifically asks for a lawyer. But the absence of the parent can be a factor when a judge decides whether a child’s incriminating statement is admissible in court.

Cotton also challenges statements Geyser made from the moment she and Weier were arrested near county Highway F and Interstate 94 about 2:35 p.m. the day of the stabbing. As he drove her, handcuffed, to the police station, sheriff’s Lt. Paul Renkas asked Geyser about blood on her jacket and she replied, “I was forced to kill my best friend.”

Only then did Renkas read Geyser her Miranda rights to remain silent or talk with an attorney, according to his report, quoted in the motion. Renkas “is clearly familiar with Miranda. His decision to subject Ms. Geyser to custodial interrogation despite his familiarity is problematic,” Cotton argues.

Even the recitation of the rights was flawed, according to Cotton. When Renkas first asked Geyser if she understood the rights, she replied, “uh-huh,” prompting Renkas to tell her she must answer yes or no, exactly the opposite of the right to be silent, according to the defense.

“Reciting this perverted version of the Miranda warnings is arguably worse than omitting the Miranda warnings entirely,” Cotton said.

The same flaw contaminated Geyser’s understanding of Casey’s later re-reading of the Miranda warnings, 10 minutes into his interview, Cotton argues, because by then, Geyser knew she had already incriminated herself and might have believed it would be to no avail to suddenly invoke her right to remain silent.

Both Geyser and Weier have requested that any jury in the case be drawn from outside Waukesha County, citing intense pre-trial publicity they claim would prejudice the defendants. Geyser has also moved to have the two cases tried separately.

Circuit Judge Michael Bohren is scheduled to consider all the motions at a hearing next month.