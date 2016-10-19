Matters of record for Oct. 19, 2016

Oct. 6

Douglas J. Linskie, 46, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 18 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 86 days in local confinement and domestic abuse evaluation.

Oct. 7

Jennie E. Birkholz, 40, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.

Oct. 10

Donovan G. Kroska Flynn, 34, no city listed, threats of violence, fined $50 and 24 months in prison, time stayed on five years of probation with conditions including 130 days in local confinement or NERCC and domestic abuse counseling/treatment; possession of a controlled substance, fined $50 and 19 months in prison, time stayed on five years of probation with conditions including 130 days in local confinement - concurrent; domestic assault by strangulation and domestic assault, dismissed.

Oct. 12

James M. Martin, 29, no city listed, trespassing - returning to property within one year, 77 days in local confinement; trespassing - returns to property, fined $50 and 365 days in local confinement, 305 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions - concurrent.

Ashley J. Sargent, 29, Duluth, giving false name or date-of-birth, 90 days in local confinement; felony theft of firearms or property valued over $35,000, fined $50 and one year and one day in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 114 days in local confinement and 40 hours of community work service; two counts of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, 90 days in local confinement - per each count concurrent; obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement - concurrent; driving after suspension; felon convicted of a crime of violence - firearm violation; third count of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting; criminal damage to property; and two counts of giving false name or date-of-birth, dismissed.

Oct. 13

Aaron M. Davies, 33, Silver Bay, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel.

Oct. 14

Caleb W. Pedersen, 19, Biwabik, uninsured vehicle, fined $200.

Cameron A. Tse, 24, Duluth, illegal use of license plates - not issued to vehicle, fined $300.

Keng Vang, 19, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Oct. 17

David A. Baker-Zappia, 44, International Falls, driving after cancellation - inimical danger to public safety (offense date 7/15/14), adjudication stayed two years with conditions including $1,000 court costs.

Alvin D. Berg, 56, Superior, chemical test refusal, fined $2,000 and 365 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 362 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel, driver improvement clinic and 30 days of electronic monitoring; driving while impaired and restricted driver’s license violation, dismissed.

Alicia L. Gaskin, 69, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 179 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Andrew L. Hunter, 23, Hermantown, chemical test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 179 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Driving with Care Program and Victim Impact Panel; driving while impaired, dismissed.

Sage D. L. Matheson, 22, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Sasha G. Miller, 22, Little Canada, Minn., driving while under the influence of alcohol, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, dismissed.

Travis J. Morse, 31, Duluth, uninsured vehicle and driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count; inattentive driving, fined $50.

Scott E. Obrecht, 40, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting and obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions - per each count concurrent; assault, dismissed.

Lester B. Padmore, 23, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $50 and 30 days in local confinement or NERCC; violation of domestic abuse no contact order, fined $50 and 364 days in local confinement or NERCC, 340 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program.

Dustin G. Sandberg, 32, no city listed, fugitive, extradition waived.

William E. Simmons Jr., 33, Sauk Center, Minn., driving while under the influence of alcohol, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, dismissed.

Cory D. Stolp, 17, Duluth, driving 92 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $100.

Joseph M. Strothman, 49, St. Louis Park, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $200.

Damion P. Tobolaski, 18, Duluth, alcohol consumption by a minor, fined $100.

Oct. 18

Cole T. Allred, 22, Duluth, possession or sale of small amount of marijuana, fined $50.

Brandon R. Bender, 24, Hermantown, possession of stolen property, dismissed.

Chelsee S. Berg, 24, Duluth, driving after cancellation, dismissed.

Carrie J. Bolen, 41, Two Harbors, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense and $50 court costs.

Brittany A. Brown, 26, Superior, driving after suspension, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Nathan W.T. Budney, 18, Duluth, driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $130; marijuana in motor vehicle, dismissed.

Kasey M. Carlson, 20, Gordon, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Holly E. Elmer, 29, Canyon, furnishing alcohol to an underage person, fined $100, fine stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Deborah F. Erickson, 46, Hermantown, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $50.

John W. Fox, 18, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $100.

Genelle K. Fuglem, 40, Duluth, no insurance, dismissed.

Jaime M. Gibson, 40, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, 20 days in local confinement.

Steve Goines Jr., 65, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $50, fine stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Megan E. Gregor, 19, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with conditions including community work service for indeterminate.

Caroline M. Groble, 25, Stillwater, Minn., marijuana in motor vehicle, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense and $100 court costs.

Aidan D. Hobson, 21, Forest Lake, Minn., trespassing - private property, fined $100.

Connor A. Hobson, 18, Forest Lake, Minn., trespassing - private property, fined $100.

Daye A. Jenny, 29, Duluth, uninsured vehicle, fined $200.

Chakotay B. Johnson, 21, Chicago, criminal damage to property, 60 days in local confinement and $255 restitution; tampering with a fire alarm, dismissed.

Jessica M. Johnson, 18, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

Jacob J. Jones, 33, Duluth, two counts of criminal sexual conduct (offense date 1/1/13), dismissed.

Francene B. LaDeaux, 22, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with conditions including community work service for indeterminate.

Roger E.W. Laplante, 25, Duluth, assault, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including 36 days in local confinement.

Nathan B. Lassonde, 21, Stillwater, Minn., driving while under the influence of alcohol, fined $1,000 and 180 days in local confinement, time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content and inattentive driving, dismissed.

Sandra M. Lightfeather, 37, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, two days in local confinement; misdemeanor theft, dismissed.

Christina M. Martineau, 27, Cloquet, gross-misdemeanor theft, adjudication stayed on two years of probation with conditions including two days in local confinement.

James A. Massey, 56, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

Talitha A. McGraw, 25, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense and a $50 fine.

Angeline J. Moore, 26, Duluth, uninsured vehicle and two counts of driving after suspension, fined $200 per each count.

Aaron E. Northrup, 26, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Joshua K. Pederson, 30, Coon Rapids, Minn., driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Martyna H. Plonka, 26, no city listed, fugitive, extradition waived.

Tanner M. Puhl, 24, Duluth, exhibition driving, fined $60.

Dana M. Riles, 25, Monroe, Ga., inattentive driving, fined $50.

Jamie L. Sanford, 23, Superior, uninsured vehicle, fined $200.

Talib A. Shabazz, 48, Lino Lakes, Minn., first count of driving after revocation (offense date 10/4/10) and second count of driving after revocation (offense date 3/3/11), dismissed.

Desiree Z. Thygeson-Martin, 30, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense date 11/3/12) and no insurance (offense date 11/3/12), dismissed.

Michael L. Ulanowski, 56, Two Harbors, driving after revocation, fined $200, fine stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Joseph M. Victrelli, 19, Brookston, inattentive driving, fined $50.

