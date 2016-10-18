Man fatally shot in Lincoln Park, two suspects in custody
One man is dead and two suspects are in custody in connection with a fatal shooting early Tuesday, Duluth police said.
Police said the shooting was reported at 12:19 a.m. on the 2000 block of West Superior Street. A 47-year-old male was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police said they arrested two suspects, who they said were known to the victim, and that the incident remains under investigation.
