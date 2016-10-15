Matters of record for Oct. 15, 2016

Oct. 11

Courage J. Saucke, 39, Duluth, first count of disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, 50 days in local confinement; trespassing - business, 35 days in local confinement - concurrent; trespassing - returning after demand to leave, 29 days in local confinement or NERCC - concurrent; second count of disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, dismissed.

Oct. 13

Carl J. Anderson, 37, Barnum, trespassing - private property, fined $200; misdemeanor theft, dismissed.

Curran J. Beithon, 20, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired and underage drinking and driving, dismissed.

Julia A. Brigan, 20, Duluth, assault, dismissed.

Earl J. Brinkley, 21, Rochester, Minn., misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, adjudication stayed one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Kari A. Deutsch, 33, Mankato, assault, dismissed.

Rodney D. Etheridge, 29, Duluth, two counts of uninsured vehicle, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count concurrent; two counts of driving after suspension, fined $100 and 15 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count consecutively.

Stephon J. Hall, 21, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting and fleeing a police officer, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count concurrent.

Bernard P. Herrera, 29, Cloquet, first count of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $100; careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; driving while impaired, driving after suspension, second count of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, criminal damage to property and possession/sale of hypo syringe/needle, dismissed.

Cheryl L. Hynes, 46, Duluth, driver involved in accident failed to give information, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense and $75 court costs.

Nicole M. Ledell, 33, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, dismissed.

Amy M. Nelson, 30, Duluth, disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed one year with condition of no same or similar offense and $100 court costs; domestic assault and obstructing legal process, dismissed.

Cheyene P. Nickaboine, 30, Eveleth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, 56 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; driving while impaired and driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Michael W. Norcross, 58, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct, fined $50.

Curtis J. Pianalto, 47, Esko, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, dismissed.

Tyler E. Piantek, 19, Duluth, assault, dismissed.

Merlejean Ronning, 76, Culver, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Michael W. Smith, 22, Becker, Minn., trespassing - returning after demand to leave, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including a written letter of apology and $100 prosecution costs.

Ulysses L. Snell Jr., 44, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, 60 days in local confinement.

Debra M. Tuttle, 53, Duluth, trespassing - private property, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Scott R. Vercelline Jr., 22, Duluth, burglary, adjudication stayed.

Heather E. Wilson, 23, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Oct. 14

Eugene L. Boulanger, 53, Duluth, uninsured vehicle, fined $200.

Joseph A. Felver, 25, Carlton, first count of driving after revocation (offense date 4/18/14), second count of driving after revocation (offense date 8/1/14) and third count of driving after revocation (offense date 8/18/14, fined $200 per each count.

Shawn R. Fitch, 42, Duluth, failure to surrender impounded vehicle license plates, fined $300; driving after revocation, fined $200.

Todd E. Garner, 53, Superior, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, $50 fine or two days in local confinement; assault, dismissed.

Evania M. Good, 19, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Tyisha L. Jones, 32, Duluth, misdemeanor theft, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including $315 restitution.

Alaina J. Marshall, 23, Duluth, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including anger management assessment and $200 prosecution costs.

Eric J. Murray, 31, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.

David J. Pepper, 24, Saginaw, driving after suspension and two counts of driving after revocation, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement - per each count concurrent.

Michael A. Scheidt, 65, Silver Bay, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Merissa R. Smith, 25, Duluth, texting/use of electronic device while driving, fined $50.

Nakaylin J. Yost, 22, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, 10 days in local confinement.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.