Matters of record for Oct. 14, 2016

Sept. 7

Randon G. Konecny, 34, Eveleth, domestic assault, dismissed.

Oct. 10

Jermaine T. Abney, 19, Duluth, underage consumption, dismissed.

Allen R. Smith, 57, Duluth, harassment - violation of a restraining order, dismissed.

Oct. 11

Jessica R. Blair, 31, Duluth, driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count.

Sekou T. Jackson, 45, St. Paul, chemical test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,950 and 178 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including driver improvement clinic and Victim Impact Panel; driving while impaired and driving without a valid license, dismissed.

William E. Poach, 49, Duluth, assault and disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, 90 days in local confinement, 24 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including a written letter of apology - per each count concurrent; obstructing legal process - interfering with a peace officer, fined $1,000 and one year in local confinement, $900 and 299 days stayed on two years of probation with same conditions as first count; threats of violence, dismissed.

Jamie L. Quagon, 19, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $100 and 90 days in local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and counseling.

Courage J. Saucke, 39, Duluth, two counts of trespassing - business, dismissed.

Michael A. Sundberg, 24, Duluth, driving after revocation, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Darren L. Wagner, 51, Duluth, trespassing - building or dwelling, continued for dismissal for six months with condition of no same or similar offense.

Erica G. Wallien, 25, Proctor, driver involved in accident failed to give information, continued for dismissal for six months with condition of no same or similar offense.

Oct. 12

Tyrena P. Arnold, 23, Minneapolis, misdemeanor theft (offense date 5/31/11), dismissed.

Toni R. Backlund, 29, no city listed, fugitive, extradition waived.

Dale R. Bong, 62, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, fined $50 and 18 months in prison; driving after cancellation - inimical danger to public safety, 232 days in local confinement; felon in possession of tear gas or stun gun and fleeing on foot, dismissed.

Natelie R. Buche, 18, Woodbury, Minn., driving 84 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $100.

Todd G. Christenson, 54, Grand Rapids, over legal tandem axle weight, fined $1,000.

Abigail M. Davidson, 23, Duluth, uninsured vehicle, fined $200.

Jillian M. Driver, 18, St. Peter, Minn., alcohol consumption by a minor, fined $100.

Robin J. Ericksen, 51, Duluth, wrongfully obtaining assistance - theft by false statements, concealment, impersonation, adjudication stayed on 10 years of probation with conditions including $10,000 restitution; felony theft by swindle and two counts of wrongfully obtaining assistance - theft by false statements, concealment, impersonation, dismissed.

Michael R. Erickson, 44, Holyoke, driving after suspension (offense date 7/16/12), fined $200.

Benjamin L. Farrell, 19, Pine Island, Minn., inattentive driving, fined $50.

Isaac D. Hintsala, 21, Esko, possession/sale of marijuana, fined $50; possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, fined $150; possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50; underage possession of alcohol, fined $100.

Jodie R. Houle, 32, Cloquet, violation of a harassment restraining order, fined $500 and 180 days in local confinement, fine and time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including eight days in local confinement.

Glen J. Maki, 43, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense date 4/27/10), fined $200.

Amir R. McKeever, 23, St. Paul, driving after suspension (offense date 1/21/12), fined $200.

Jasmine K. Murray, 19, Cloquet, driving after revocation, fined $400.

Steven A. Nickila, 54, Duluth, uninsured vehicle, fined $300.

Erin J. Powers, 34, Cloquet, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Stephen C. Simons, 64, Superior, trespassing - refusing to leave upon lawful demand (offense date 7/23/12) and criminal damage to property (offense date 8/2/12), continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count.

Oct. 13

Tammy L. Bloomer, 52, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $100.

Ralph A. Bober, 53, Brookston, Minnesota annual inspection decal violation (trailer), fined $100.

Benjamin R. Campbell, 22, Duluth, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within three months, fine will be reduced by $500; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

James M. Casler, 41, Valliant, Okla., possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Thomas Charest, 68, North Branch, Minn., failure to notify owner of damaged property, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense and $100 prosecution costs.

Elizabeth J. Colliflower, 18, Warroad, Minn., misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Joshua R. Coy, 38, Lebanon, Ind., loaded firearm, dismissed.

Kaina T. Defoe, 23, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Assistance Program; possession of open bottle, 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation - concurrent; driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving after suspension, dismissed.

Winter N. Disch, 23, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on two years of probation with conditions including a $1,000 fine ($800 stayed for two years) and 96 days in local confinement.

Kwon L. Gullie, 33, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, 30 days in local confinement, 19 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; fleeing a police officer, fined $500 and 30 days in local confinement, $250 and 19 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - concurrent; possession or sale of small amount of marijuana and obstructing legal process - interfering with peace officer, dismissed.

Samuel J. Gurovitsch, 42, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Amber S. Hammond, 30, Superior, first count of driving after revocation (offense date 10/17/11), second count of driving after revocation (offense date 5/30/12) and third count of driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.

Travis D. Hockert, 28, Crystal, Minn., obstructing legal process - interfering with peace officer, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense and $200 court costs.

Joshua J. Horton, 37, Grand Rapids, displaying canceled, revoked, suspended or stolen plates, fined $300.

Luke T. Laberda, 21, Duluth, social host violation, fined $300.

Ian A. Lewandowski, 19, Duluth, underage drinking and driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Assistance Program.

Erick J. Morgan, 27, no city listed, fugitive, extradition waived.

Seth D. Nelson, 27, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100; possession/sale of hypo syringe/needle, dismissed.

Cheyene P. Nickaboine, 30, Eveleth, driving while under the influence of a controlled substance and driving while impaired, dismissed.

Austin J. Overfors, 22, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $2,000 and 24 months in prison, $1,800 and time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 113 days in local confinement, Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program and electronic monitoring until entered in a treatment program.

Judy A. Penttinen, 64, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Assistance Program and driver improvement clinic; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Kenneth T. Rodriguez, 53, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $100 and 15 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Andrew G. Savage, 22, St. Louis Park, Minn., marijuana in motor vehicle, fined $50.

Garrett P. Sullivan, 19, Hermantown, driving 109 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $150.

Amanda K. Tant, 35, Blaine, Minn., misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined 4300.

Anthony L. Vendetti, 38, Hibbing, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $100.

John K. Witte, 62, Duluth, driver involved in accident failed to give information, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

