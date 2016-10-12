Matters of record for Oct. 12, 2016

Sept. 21

Russell P. E. Paplior, 31, Duluth, domestic assault, one year in local confinement, 336 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including domestic abuse counseling/treatment.

Oct. 6

Marcus M. Backman, 26, Wheaton, Minn., obstructing legal process - interfering with peace officer and trespassing - building or dwelling, 30 days in local confinement - per each count; disturbance - public nuisance, disturbing the neighborhood, four counts of disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, five counts of disturbance - disorderly conduct, two counts of obstructing legal process and two counts of disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, dismissed.

Oct. 7

Rachel A. Agne, 23, Duluth, marijuana in vehicle, fined $50.

Mason E. Abraham, 19, Oak Grove, Minn., possession or sale of small amount of marijuana, fined $50; underage consumption, fined $100.

Zachariah T. Bakke, 31, Minneapolis, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Howard E. Block, 66, Mora, Minn., over 20,000 single axle (10-ton)(paved), fined $200.

Alec D. Cleary, 29, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $40.

Laura L. Cole, 44, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Matthew L. Downs, 37, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Brianna N. Kaiser, 20, Lakeville, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100.

Thomas W. Kamish, 58, Farmington, Minn., Minnesota annual inspection decal violation, fined $100.

Lawrence J. Lapinsky, 67, Duluth, first count of disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, 18 days in local confinement; second count of disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, 16 days in local confinement - concurrent; trespassing - returning to property within one year and trespassing - business, 12 days in local confinement - per each count concurrent; first count of obstructing legal process, 10 days in local confinement - concurrent; second count of obstructing legal process, fined $50 and 180 days in local confinement, 172 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions - concurrent; trespassing - refusing to leave upon lawful demand, two days in local confinement - concurrent; one count of obstructing legal process and assault on a peace officer, dismissed.

Robert J. Menne IV, 25, Tower, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Colin M. Nowicki, 21, Asheville, N.C., underage consumption, fined $100.

Logan N. Olson, 18, Oak Grove, Minn., possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Anthony R. Pernell, 36, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, $750 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; driving while impaired and driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Preston F. Robinson, 21, Duluth, alcohol consumption by a minor, fined $100.

Robert a. Rookey, 36, Superior, no insurance, fined $200.

Rae A. Sargent, 33, Duluth, no insurance, fined $200.

John A. Stauber, 56, Duluth, no or inoperative breakaway brakes, fined $100.

Delldrick L. Wallace, 23, Brooklyn Park, Minn., driving after revocation, fined $200.

Eugene Wearing, 56, Duluth, domestic abuse - violation of an order for protection (offense date 4/29/14), dismissed.

Oct. 10

Brently A. Aune, 23, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 176 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including driver improvement clinic and Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol and possession of open bottle, dismissed.

Jensen M.C. Bauer, 18, Duluth, underage consumption, fined $100.

Jiselle M. Benner, 25, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting and driving after suspension, dismissed.

Anthony J. Beran, 35, Duluth, driving while under the influence of alcohol, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while impaired, dismissed.

Mark W. Booker, 21, Superior, chemical test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 178 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Driving with Care Program and Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol and carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Timotheus A. Bright, 30, Duluth, two counts of driving after revocation, dismissed.

Lachonce D. Buckner Sr., 48, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Javier Garcia, 49, no city listed, fugitive, extradition waived.

Ernest A. Gilcrist, 47, Duluth, fugitive, extradition waived.

Lee R. Hampton, 50, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel and a written letter of apology to law enforcement; assault, 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on two years of probation with same conditions as first count; chemical test refusal and open bottle violation, dismissed.

Alexa M. Hilger-Sawochka, 19, Duluth, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; chemical test refusal, dismissed.

Dominic W. M. Janke, 21, Alborn, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Thomas L. Koehnen, 18, Cottage Grove, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100.

Allen R. Logelin, 49, Canyon, illegally take, buy, self, transport, possess protected wild animal, fined $50 and trapping and small game license revoked for one year; unlawful transportation of wild animals and wanton waste, big, small or upland game, dismissed.

James T. Lusbourgh, 42, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Ignacio A. Martinez, 26, St. Paul, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Nicholas D. Miller, 22, Duluth, driving while under the influence of alcohol, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, 89 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while impaired, dismissed.

Amanda Morales, 18, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, three days in local confinement.

Sefu Murekezi, 20, Duluth, criminal damage to property and two counts of disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, dismissed.

Matthew W. Ogston, 33, Saginaw, disorderly conduct, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions; indecent exposure, dismissed.

Steven L. Pfenning, 49, Babbitt, first count of driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year in local confinement, $1,000 and time stayed on two years of probation; second count of driving while impaired and driving after cancellation - inimical danger to public safety, dismissed.

Amanda L. Pfuhl, 36, no city listed, fugitive, extradition waived.

Shaun M. Pfuhl, 31, no city listed, fugitive, extradition waived.

Casey A. Ranta, 26, South Range, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel.

Joel F. Rogge, 32, Duluth, uninsured vehicle and driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.

Mackenzie I. Santikko, 26, Iron River, second count of driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 177 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Driving with Care Program and Victim Impact Panel; first count of driving while impaired, dismissed.

Toni D. Snickers, 57, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000, $1,000 stayed; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Oct. 11

Lee A. Anderson, 51, Wright, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50; traffic violation - possession of open bottle, fined $100.

James K. Batson, 60, Louisville, Ky., interstate carrier violation - no identification for interstate carrier, fined $100.

Roberta J. Bowman, 50, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, two days in local confinement.

Michael L. Brown, 34, Mahtowa, driving while under the influence of alcohol, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, 89 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel and Ignition Interlock Program; driving while impaired, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content and obstructed license plate, dismissed.

Alexander L. Bultena, 20, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Fred J. Eber, 18, Proctor, reckless driving, adjudication stayed one year with condition of no same or similar offense and $100 prosecution costs.

Carroll L. Johnson, 88, Duluth, driving wrong way on a one-way street, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including senior driving improvement clinic.

Darrin T. Kelder, 46, Duluth, driving after cancellation, dismissed.

Tyerence C. Kelly, 23, Duluth, obstructing legal process, 30 days in local confinement; giving false name or date-of-birth, dismissed.

Tyler R. Klennert, 21, Goodland, Minn., aiding an offender (offense date 12/13/14), imposition stayed on seven years of probation with conditions including six days in local confinement, 140 days of electronic monitoring and 100 hours of community work service; burglary (offense date 12/13/14), imposition stayed on seven years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine, six days in local confinement,140 days of electronic monitoring, 100 hours of community work service and $26,181 restitution - concurrent.

Jasmine K. Murray, 19, Cloquet, three counts of driving after revocation, fined $400 per each count.

Cole J. Ramirez, 19, Lake Elmo, Minn., underage consumption, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene and trespassing - building or dwelling, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including two shift at the Damiano Center - per each count.

Alyssa S. E. Schorr, 24, Superior, driving after suspension, dismissed.

Adam J. Stevens, 34, Little Falls, Minn., possession of any amount of a synthetic cannabinoid, fined $100; possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Austin T. Westcot, 19, Duluth, underage consumption, adjudication stayed two years with conditions including one shift at the Damiano Center and $100 prosecution costs.

David E. Wilson, 54, Duluth, second count of driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, 88 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; first count of driving while impaired, dismissed.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.