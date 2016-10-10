1 arrested after stabbings at Mall of America

Police arrested a 33-year-old Richfield man Sunday evening for allegedly stabbing two people at the Mall of America.

A fight broke out about 5:30 p.m. Sunday on the third level of the mall’s east side. Two men were stabbed in the fight among a group of people who knew each other, according to police.

Police arrested Jonathan Tadeo Bello Sanchez at the mall Sunday evening in the stabbing. He is being held pending charges, police said.

One man who was stabbed was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. The other man was taken to Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. Both suffered upper-body injuries that weren’t life threatening, police said.