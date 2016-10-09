Search
    Man, 8-month-old boy shot, killed in parked car in Minneapolis

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:32 p.m.

    MINNEAPOLIS — Two people -- including an infant boy — were shot and killed in a parked car in south Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9.

    Minneapolis police say the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. near 11th Avenue and, 26th Street East. Paramedics pronounced dead an unidentified man, seated in the back seat of a parked vehicle. An 8-month-old boy, seated next to the man, was taken to Minneapolis Children’s Hospital, where he died a short time later, according to a Minneapolis Police Department press release.

    Corey Schmidt, department spokesperson, said the man and baby were not related. Investigators think the man was the intended target of the attack, the release said.

    The names of the victims will be released pending notification of the family.

    Forum News Service
