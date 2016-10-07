Virginia murder defendant seeks change of venue

The final remaining defendant in a 2014 Virginia slaying is seeking to have his trial moved from the Iron Range.

Anthony James Isham, 44, faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted of premeditated first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Harley Jacka. He's set to go to trial in Virginia on Feb. 7.

His new attorney, Kassius Benson of Minneapolis, filed a motion this week asking 6th Judicial District Judge James Florey to move the case to either Duluth or the Twin Cities.

Benson argued that the jury pool has been tainted by continuous coverage of the case over a 2½-year period. Three co-defendants have pleaded guilty to their roles in Jacka's death, and Isham recently underwent a change in attorneys in the wake of alleged threats against his public defenders.

"As in any small town, news of tragedy, especially gruesome murders, travels quickly," Benson wrote in the motion. "From its inception, this case has been portrayed as if it were ripped from the plot of a primetime crime drama. Intriguing headlines have inflamed public opinion and drawn attention to this case."

Jacka, 28, was found dead on April 29, 2014, in an apartment at 207 First St. in Virginia. An autopsy found he had been stabbed 15 times in the head, face, neck and chest. Four knives were found at the scene, according to court documents.

The case took an unexpected twist last summer when Janessa Lynn Peters came forward to confess that she had arranged Jacka's murder. In interviews with police and in court testimony, she said she was having trouble ending a relationship with Jacka and asked Bartholamy Jake Drift to kill him. She also said that Isham and his cousin, John Edward Isham, "probably jumped in" on the killing.

Drift confirmed that Peters asked him to kill Jacka but testified that it was Anthony Isham who started the incident. He said John Isham had left the apartment by that time and was not involved in the stabbing.

Peters and Drift both pleaded guilty to murder charges, while John Isham pleaded guilty to aiding an offender after the fact.

The case took another unusual turn this spring, when Anthony Isham's public defenders asked to be discharged from the case, saying they were threatened by their client.

The attorneys, Kevin Cornwell and Kimberly Corradi, testified that Isham became "hostile" during a March strategy meeting at the Virginia courthouse, stating that there would be "repercussions" and that "things can happen from behind bars" if the case was not handled to his liking.

Florey found that Isham had engaged in "extremely serious misconduct" and granted the attorneys' request to be taken off the case, but said Isham was still entitled to counsel under the Sixth Amendment.

Benson, who was appointed to the case by the state public defender's office, said news coverage of the attorney change was particularly damaging.

"While the coverage of this case has been overwhelming, the most prejudicial and damaging publicity has come from statements from Mr. Isham's previous counsel," Benson said. "The publication of the in-court statements regarding previous counsel's dismissal are especially damaging to Mr. Isham's case because the statements indicate that Mr. Isham has the propensity to be dangerous and violent."

Benson argued that it would be easier to find an impartial jury outside of the "close-knit" community of 8,700 on the Iron Range.

The St. Louis County Attorney's Office has not yet responded to the motion.

Isham has another court appearance scheduled for Nov. 28.