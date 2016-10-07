Matters of record for Oct. 7, 2016

Aug. 18

Darlene C. Martin, 38, Duluth, open bottle law - drinking and consumption (offense date 8/26/11), dismissed.

Aug. 19

Theodric L. Hayes, 19, no city listed, fugitive, extradition ordered.

Keith C. J. Landrith, 34, South Range, fugitive, extradition waived.

Sept. 20

Cassandra R. Smith, 18, Duluth, public nuisance - interfere/obstruct/render dangerous, dismissed.

Sept. 30

Aleena B. Johnson, 27, Esko, receiving stolen property (offense date 4/21/13), continued for dismissal on two years of probation with conditions.

Oct. 5

Brandon K. Altman, 19, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Alan D. Baldwin, 66, Williams, Minn., Minnesota annual inspection decal violation (trailer), fined $100.

Reginald Cassell, 22, no city listed, fugitive, extradition waived.

Megan A. L. Fish, 36, Duluth, misdemeanor theft - issuance of dishonored checks (offense date 8/4/14), continued for dismissal for six months with conditions including $230 restitution.

Breeanna C. Hann, 29, Duluth, domestic abuse - violation of a no contact order, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, fine and 67 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions.

Francis C. Haydon, 51, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, fine and 85 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including counseling.

Tiana C. Hoyez, 20, Duluth, alcohol consumption by a minor, dismissed.

David M. S. Jenkins, 29, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 365 days in local confinement, fine and 279 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Intervention Program.

Heather M. Knotts, 29, Superior, financial transaction card fraud, one year Diversion Program with conditions including $600 restitution.

Brandon S. Legore, 35, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, fined $50 and one year and one day in prison, fine and time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including six months in local confinement.

Dakota R. Lundquist, 20, Carlton, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, fine and 73 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program; criminal damage to property, 90 days in local confinement, 73 days stayed on one year of probation with same conditions as first count - concurrent; domestic assault by strangulation, dismissed.

Casey A. MacDougall, 32, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense date 2/12/14), fined $200.

Nicholle M. Monten, 33, no city listed, assault, dismissed.

Anthony L. Nelson, 23, Zimmerman, Minn., careless driving and driving wrong way on a one-way street, fined $100 per each count.

Taylor J. Packer, 26, Grand Rapids, domestic abuse - violation of an order for protection, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, fine and 56 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions.

Sheri A. Pfuhl, 27, Duluth, felony theft by swindle (offense date 8/4/14), adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including $4,533 restitution and 16 hours of community service work or two days of work crew; three counts of wrongfully obtaining assistance - theft by false statements, concealment and/or impersonation (offense date 8/4/14), dismissed.

Oct. 6

Sandra M. Alvarado, 48, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Tjero R. Arradondo, 19, St. Louis Park, Minn., domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Jacob M. Barnard, 19, St. Paul, intentionally obstruct a public officer, fined $100; alcohol consumption by a minor, dismissed.

Nicholas A. Beduhn, 23, Duluth, driving 64 mph in a 30 mph zone, fined $150.

Glenn M. Bookbinder, 48, Glen Rock, N.J., record of duty status not current (log book), fined $50.

Tatianna T. S. Carpenter, 21, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, $200 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; giving false name or date-of-birth, 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - concurrent; obstructing legal process, dismissed.

Dylan R. Christy, 19, Grand Rapids, underage consumption, fined $100.

Jason C. Curry, 31, Duluth, fleeing on foot from police (offense date 8/17/06), no sentence listed.

Zelefia R. Daniels, 46, Duluth, driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count concurrent; four counts of driving after revocation, dismissed.

Cody M. Davis, 21, Duluth, two counts of domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count concurrent.

Andrew M. R. Desmond, 21, Cloquet, passing parked emergency vehicle - two lanes in same direction, fined $40; driving after suspension, dismissed.

Carley J. Eastman, 22, Duluth, possession of drug paraphernalia, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense and $100 court costs.

Karen M. Habert, 56, Duluth, failure to stop for school bus, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, $150 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Travis O. Hjelsand, 27, Superior, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500.

Lori A. Huber, 50, Wawina, Minn., chemical test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including driver improvement clinic and Victim Impact Panel; driving while impaired, dismissed.

Danielle N. Jimenez, 28, Duluth, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Jessica R. Jones, 28, no city listed, assault, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, $200 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Gene D. Gearney, 28, no city listed, fugitive, extradition waived.

Scott B. Kelly, 47, Mountain Iron, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Jesse A. C. Kilpela, 26, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Steven L. Knott, 21, Duluth, driving while under the influence of alcohol, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, dismissed.

Eric M. Lepak, 25, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Deanna R. Liimatainen, 20, no city listed, domestic assault, continued for dismissal for one year with conditions including Domestic Abuse Intervention Program.

William B. Lovejoy, 30, Cloquet, disturbance - disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

David J. Mac Dougall, 42, Duluth, trespassing - returning after demand to leave, fined $50 and 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on 30 days of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; assault and disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, dismissed.

Justin L. Miller, 35, Duluth, indecent exposure - lewd behavior, dismissed.

Leon I. Mims, 23, St. Paul, first count of driving after suspension (offense date 3/4/13), driving after suspension, no sentence listed; second count of driving after suspension (offense date 11/13/13), fined $100; uninsured vehicle (offense date 11/13/13), dismissed.

Joseph L. Morrow, 25, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, fined $50 and 19 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions.

Anna L. Ross, 28, Cloquet, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500.

Carl A. Suggs, 45, Pine Bluff, Ariz., failure to carry proof of annual (periodic) inspection on vehicle, fined $100.

Mariah N. Tatalovich, 20, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $40.

Frederick L. Tillman, 40, Duluth, obstructing legal process - interfering with peace officer (offense date 7/31/08), three days in local confinement; disorderly conduct (offense date 7/22/08), dismissed.

Howard P. Wanless, 85, Duluth, inattentive driving, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense.

Derek S. Zuber, 22, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by swindle, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, $250 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.