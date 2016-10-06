Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken talks about the area on Skyline Parkway in Duluth above Lincoln Park Middle School where a shooting occured over the weekend. (Samantha Erkkila / serkkila@duluthnews.com)

Skyline Parkway through West Duluth and Lincoln Park is a haven for runners and dog-walkers, sightseers and students who like to hang out with the cityscape and Lake Superior laid out below them.

But in the wake of a Sunday night shooting at the stone-walled overlook above Lincoln Park Middle School, calls of worry have been filtering into the local police department.

In meeting with the media Thursday morning at the site of the shooting, Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken sought to reassure users of the scenic parkway that they can still feel safe there.

"This is a popular place that means so much to so many people," Tusken said, fondly referring to the scenic overlook in the 3200 block of West Skyline Parkway as "the Wall."

Tusken gave scant details of the ongoing investigation into the shooting, saying of the victim only that "his condition has not deteriorated." The 24-year-old male victim has not been identified; police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, but witnesses and the victim have been interviewed, Tusken said, adding that investigators are processing evidence and have an idea of who the suspect is even though they've yet to make an arrest.

Tusken reiterated the encounter was not a random act. But in the days since the shooting, the parkway has been targeted as what Tusken called "a hot spot." Squad car patrols have increased as the police make an effort to deter further acts of violence. Tusken said unmarked squads and undercover officers also are going to be employed to ensure that a criminal element within the city doesn't get the idea that Skyline Parkway is open for business.

While admitting that the overlook on Skyline Parkway has seen its share of petty drug deals, Tusken added, "We really don't want this to become a haven for criminal activity."

To that end, police will begin enforcing a 10 p.m. curfew for parking at the overlook — something the police do at all city parks, Tusken said. Offenders will be cited with a $34 ticket. There is signage already on order that will reinforce that message.

Because police can't be everywhere, he said, Tusken called on citizens to be alert and call the police when they see suspicious activity.

"Be our eyes and ears," Tusken said, adding that he hates to hear it when law-abiding citizens refrain from calling because they don't want to bother the police.

Taking in the scene at the scenic overlook following his address, Tusken looked around and added, "We haven't even talked about the fall colors yet."