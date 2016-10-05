Matters of record for Oct. 5, 2016

Sept. 29

Mark A. Cleasby, 58, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Tonia M. Deppa, 34, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Chad J. Erickson, 30, Duluth, criminal damage to property and disturbance - disorderly conduct, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count concurrent.

Thomas E. Lee, 55, Duluth, driving after suspension, dismissed.

Sandrea N. M. Mitchell, 29, Duluth, assault, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Amber M. Speakman, 33, Duluth, criminal damage to property - tampering with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor theft from vehicle, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count concurrent; disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, dismissed.

Sept. 30

Xerxes R. Alexander, 29, Minneapolis, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Celina M. Alvarez, 29, Saginaw, possession of a controlled substance, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine, 58 days in local confinement and complete treatment.

Tyshawn F. Burley, 26, Duluth, ingesting a prohibited substance, dismissed.

Vanessa M. Campbell, 31, Superior, escape from custody, dismissed.

Gary G. Glein, 58, St. Joseph, Minn., assault on a peace officer, obstructing legal process, chemical test refusal and driving while impaired, dismissed.

Zachary T. Hyatt, 20, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Jennifer M. Jewell, 34, Duluth, two counts of threats of violence, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine, Victim Impact Panel and 90 days of electronic monitoring - per each count concurrent; driving while impaired, fined $2,000 and one year in local confinement, $1,000 and 357 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel and 90 days of electronic monitoring; domestic assault, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and five days in local confinement - concurrent; assault, dismissed.

Aleena B. Johnson, 27, Esko, felony theft, adjudication stayed on two years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine and 88 days in local confinement.

Randy A. Johnson, 42, Mosinee, Wis., commercial motor vehicle - no current medical certificate in possession, fined $100.

Kenneth W. Kratt, 51, Saginaw, driving after cancellation - inimical danger to public safety, dismissed.

Richard M. Krick, 65, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, fined $50 and two days in local confinement.

Sandy J. Lian, 58, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

Ruth A. Manseau, 52, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Dale J. Mikolich, 26, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 180 days in local confinement.

Anthony S. Musser, 40, Big Bear City, Calif., possession of any amount of a synthetic cannabinoid (offense date 7/2/12), dismissed.

Connor D. Olson, 20, Bagley, Minn., driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle, fined $200 per each count.

Carmen T. Palladino, 22, Hermantown, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Sebastian P. M. Schick, 19, Eau Claire, Wis., underage consumption, fined $100.

James P. Watters, 22, Cloquet, first count of driving after revocation (offense date 7/25/13), second count of driving after revocation (offense date 8/3/13), third count of driving after revocation (offense date 8/16/13), fined $200 - per each count; possession of drug paraphernalia (offense date 8/3/13), fined $50.

Alex J. Zitzmann, 18, Farmington, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100.

Oct. 3

Carmen R. Anderson, 34, Duluth, driving 80 mph in a 50 mph zone, fined $100.

Brittany A. Brown, 26, Superior, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Vanessa M. Campbell, 31, Superior, domestic assault, dismissed.

Derek C. Felknor, 35, Meadowlands, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Shawn R. Fitch, 42, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $2,000 and 365 days in local confinement, $1,000 and time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel and driver improvement clinic; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Caleb D. Freed, 30, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $40.

Ernest A. Gilcrist, 47, Duluth, giving a false name, fined $1,000 and 120 days in local confinement, $700 and 96 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Melissa A. Hadrava, 35, Duluth, assault, dismissed.

William E. Juntunen II, 69, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Hailey J. Kratt, 22, Saginaw, driving while impaired, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, dismissed.

Ryan S. Laakso, 19, Duluth, two counts of trespassing - returning to property within one year, fined $300, $150 stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count concurrent; trespassing - private property and underage consumption, dismissed.

Hector L. Lafrance, 36, Saginaw, texting/use of electronic device while driving, fined $275.

Cheryl C. M. Lawson, 31, Louisville, Ky., first count of aiding and abetting controlled substance crime (offense date 2/10/14), fined $50 and 134 months in prison, time stayed on five years of probation with conditions; third count of aiding and abetting controlled substance crime (offense date 9/10/14), fined $50 and 108 months in prison, time stayed on five years of probation with conditions - concurrent; second count of aiding and abetting controlled substance crime (offense date (2/20/14), fourth count of aiding and abetting controlled substance crime (offense date 9/10/14) and aiding and abetting possession of a controlled substance (offense date 9/10/14), dismissed.

Tony C. Loons, 26, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Casey A. MacDougall, 32, Duluth, first count of driving after revocation (offense date 8/13/10), second count of driving after revocation (offense date 5/23/14) and uninsured vehicle (offense date 8/13/10), fined $200 per each count.

Lisa M. Moody, 43, Duluth, misdemeanor theft, fined $300 and 90 days in local confinement, $150 and 86 days stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

Joseph A. Nelson, 35, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Jacob J. Sabin, 44, Hermantown, chemical test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 178 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel and driver improvement clinic; driving while impaired, dismissed.

Ton Sengchan, 43, Cabazon, Calif., driving after suspension, fined $200.

Blaine C. Wilsey, 20, St. Bonifacius, Minn., chemical test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, $1,000 and 178 days stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel and Driving with Care Program; driving while under the influence of alcohol and underage drinking and driving, dismissed.

Oct. 4

James K. Bachinski, 54, Duluth, indecent exposure, fined $50 and 180 days in local confinement, 152 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions.

Noah D. Baker, 19, Duluth, criminal damage to property - tampering with a motor vehicle and giving false name or date-of-birth, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions - per each count consecutively; misdemeanor theft from vehicle, dismissed.

Rowan P. Bakke, 21, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, dismissed.

Rose L. Bush, 48, Duluth, disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, fined $150 and 10 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; public nuisance - interfere/obstruct/render dangerous, dismissed.

Michael J. Bussa, 62, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense and $100 prosecution costs.

Rochelle M. Butterfield, 30, Superior, no insurance, fined $200.

Crystal R. Combs, 26, Superior, possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50.

Jesse E. Combs, 22, Superior, possession/sale of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $50 per each count.

Collin S. Erickson, 21, Duluth, inattentive driving, fined $50.

George Erwin III, 55, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $100 and 30 days in local confinement, $50 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Quinn M. Evenson, 21, Fairbanks, Alaska, inattentive driving, fined $50.

Jacob D. Konczak, 26, Superior, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content (offense date 10/12/13), fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; two counts of driving while impaired (offense date 10/12/13), dismissed.

Quentin K. Lake, 27, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Ashley M. Mehtala, 27, Superior, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Tameicia L. Morris, 40, Duluth, obstructing legal process, dismissed.

Isaac D. Overmyer, 19, Park Rapids, Minn., underage consumption, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with conditions including a $150 fine.

Valerie L. Rappana, 43, Duluth, texting/use of electronic device while driving, fined $50.

Harold D. Short, 51, Duluth, chemical test refusal, fined $2,000 and 180 days in local confinement, 166 days stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Ignition Interlock Program and if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $1,000; driving while impaired, dismissed.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.