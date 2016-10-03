BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Bradly Gerten, a candidate for state House, was booked in the Dakota County jail over the weekend on suspicion of domestic assault by strangulation, according to jail records.

Gerten, a Republican candidate from Burnsville, was arrested just before midnight Saturday by Inver Grove Heights police.

Burnsville police had been called from Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville at 8:30 p.m. regarding a domestic assault, police said. Gerten was arrested a few hours later at a home in Inver Grove Heights. Burnsville police said they were unaware of any resistance during the arrest.

Police released no further details about the incident.

Gerten did not return a phone call seeking comment Monday. He was booked into the Dakota County jail in the wee hours Sunday. No charges were filed against him Monday evening. A spokeswoman said the Dakota County attorney’s office expects to make a charging decision by noon Tuesday .

A domestic assault by strangulation charge carries a potential sentence of up to three years or a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

The House Republican Campaign Committee immediately disavowed its party’s candidate, who is seeking to unseat DFL Rep. Sandra Masin of Eagan.

“Domestic violence is unacceptable to our party and our caucus. No HRCC resources have been spent in this district to date, nor will they in the future,” House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said in a statement.

Gerten’s campaign website says he is a military veteran who was deployed to Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Minnesota court records show nothing other than an old speeding ticket on Gerten’s record.

Although the Eagan/Burnsville-area House seat has been considered competitive in the past, neither Democratic nor Republican supporters have spent money to make it so this year, according to reports filed last week. Masin won her last race with 51 percent of the vote.

The Gerten arrest marks at least the second time a domestic incident has arisen in this year’s race for House seats.

Jerry Loud, a Democratic House candidate in Beltrami County, in northern Minnesota, battered his wife, resulting in emergency room visits 22 years ago, a judge ruled in a divorce case from 1984, according to a report. Loud said he has learned from his mistakes.

Democratic House Minority Leader Paul Thissen, DFL-Minneapolis, said earlier that it is up to voters to weigh Loud’s record.

“Domestic abuse is never, ever acceptable. And while it cannot wipe away Jerry Loud’s actions, it is important that he has accepted responsibility for his behavior and has since made significant contributions to his community,” Thissen said. “It will now be up to the voters in District 2A to decide whether Jerry Loud’s service to his country and community and efforts to overcome his past transgressions merit his election to the Minnesota Legislature.”

Republican supporting groups have spent $35,000 in that race. According to campaign finance reports released last week, Democratic groups had yet to spend anything to get Loud elected.

Mara Gottfried and Nick Ferraro contributed to this report.