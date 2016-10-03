Six people wounded in two shootings in downtown Minneapolis

Six people were wounded in two shootings early Monday in the downtown Minneapolis Warehouse District, police said.

Investigators looking into the shootings believe they were gang-related, said spokeswoman Sgt. Catherine Michal.

Shots first rang out shortly before 1:15 a.m. near the First Precinct police station close to the intersection of Fourth Street and Hennepin Avenue. Officers responded and found a man shot in a leg and a hand. He was taken by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC). His injuries were not critical, Michal said.

A second victim hit in the leg made his own way to HCMC. The man was being treated for noncritical injuries, Michal said.

Neither of the victims were cooperating with police, the spokeswoman said.

Officers at the scene recovered a handgun in a nearby parking lot, Michal said.

An army surplus store at Fourth and Hennepin had a bullet go through its window.

Minutes later, a second shooting was reported on Fourth Street between Hennepin Avenue and Nicollet Mall near the Minneapolis Public Library, Michal said.

Officers on foot and on bike found four victims with gunshot wounds. Three men and a juvenile were taken by ambulance to HCMC. Three of the victims were being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The fourth, a man, was shot in the chest and was in stable condition Monday morning, Michal said.

Police arrested one suspect after a short foot chase, and officers found a handgun. It was not immediately known whether the suspect was responsible for the shooting outside the Fourth Precinct or whether the second shooting was related to the first.

"Investigators believe that both shootings are gang-related," Michal said. "Officers continue to look at footage from cameras in the area to try to determine who else is involved. They will also be canvassing in the area in the coming days talking with business owners."