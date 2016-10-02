Slender Man defense seeks outside jury

Anissa Weier is led out of the courtroom by a sheriff's deputy on Aug. 21, 2015 during the arraignment of the Slender Man stabbing trial in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. (Michael Sears/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/TNS)

Morgan Geyser is brought into court by a sheriff's deputy on Aug. 21, 2015 during the arraignment of the Slender Man stabbing trial in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. (Michael Sears/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/TNS)

The Slender Man stabbing in Waukesha made international news when it broke 2 1/2 years ago, but the interest in recent months has concentrated — to a surprising degree — in the immediate area.

That's according to a defense request that the jury for the upcoming trial in the case be chosen from people who live outside of Waukesha County.

Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier were 12 when they were charged as adults with trying to kill their sixth-grade classmate to appease Slender Man, a fictional internet character, on May 31, 2014. Payton Leutner was stabbed 19 times and left to die but managed to crawl to the edge of a woods where she was found by a passing bicyclist. After several surgeries, she recovered enough to return to school that September.

The case has been delayed by evaluations of the girls' competency to proceed, several complex pre-trial hearings and the unsuccessful defense appeal of the judge's decision not to transfer the cases to juvenile court. Now it appears to be on track for trial early next year.

In a motion seeking an outside jury, attorney Donna Kuchler, who represents Geyser, argues that the level and "bias" of media coverage makes it unlikely a jury from Waukesha County could be fair and impartial.

Kuchler cites Google Trends data suggesting that searches for "Slender Man stabbing" have diminished around the state compared to the Milwaukee metropolitan area, which had 2.5 times the search traffic on the topic than the Fox Valley, and five times more than the Madison area, over the past year.

And going back five years, even before the near-fatal attack, the search term "Slender Man" was 50 percent more popular in Waukesha than in Milwaukee, according to Kuchler.

"This fact, when combined with the stark contrast in local coverage ... creates a perfect storm of prejudice that results in a reasonable likelihood that a fair trial cannot be had."

Kuchler's motion also cites more prominent placement of stories about the case in the more locally focused Waukesha Freeman and Waukesha NOW.

Weier's attorneys filed a similar motion a year ago. They contend it will be "almost impossible" to find local jurors who haven't been exposed to the intense coverage, especially the broadcast of video from the girls' police interrogations, during which they confess to the crime.

Because of the appeal and other developments in the case, the motion was never heard. It and Geyser's motion, filed last month, are now set to be argued before Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren Oct. 13.