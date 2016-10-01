Sheriff's deputy shoots armed suspect in Sawyer County

A Washburn County sheriff's deputy shot an armed suspect Friday after a pursuit on State Highway 77 between Minong and Hayward, the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office reported Saturday. Authorities declined to release any information on the individual's condition, identity or the reason they were being pursued.

The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office reported that the Washburn County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 77 and the driver fled, leading to a pursuit. The driver came to a stop on Highway 77 near Harper Road — about four miles northwest of Hayward and about a mile east of the Washburn-Sawyer county line — and the driver produced a handgun, "forcing the deputy to shoot in self-defense," the sheriff's office reported.

The driver was transported to Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. The sheriff's office did not release information about the driver's condition or identity, and directed questions to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. State officials told the News Tribune on Saturday that they could not release any information about the incident, citing the pending investigation.

The sheriff's office did report that it is not seeking anyone else in connection to the vehicle pursuit.

The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the incident.