Already a convicted murderer at age 26, James William Fields was fresh out of the Texas prison system, had his 15-year-old girlfriend and two stolen handguns by his side and was ready to bust out of the Deep South.

Fields and the girl left Jackson, Miss., with $45, drove until their car broke down, tried unsuccessfully to get married in Poteau, Okla., hitched rides with truckers to Minnesota and eventually made it to the Iron Range.

That's where they ran into Don Isakson of Hermantown.

Isakson stopped to pick up the hitchhikers along U.S. Highway 53 just north of Virginia on his way to the International Falls area. It was something Don Isakson would do, his friends and family say — give a ride to a couple of underdressed young people on a frigid December morning.

But it was a deadly mistake.

Within 90 minutes Fields pulled a .22 caliber revolver on Isakson and stuck it in the driver's ribs. He forced Isakson to turn down a side road and get out of the car, took his wallet and cash, marched him into the snowy Koochiching County woods and then shot Isakson four times, killing him.

The couple drove north in Isakson's unmarked company car. They tried to enter Canada but, lacking any identification, were turned away. (Border Patrol officers on both the Canadian and U.S. sides somehow missed both Isakson's wallet and the gun.)

Fields pointed the stolen car south, apparently aiming for Mexico. The couple managed to stay ahead of law enforcement for two days — through the Dakotas, Nebraska and Colorado, using Isakson's credit cards and spending his cash — all the way to Utah where they finally were pulled over by a state trooper for speeding. By then the Chevrolet Celebrity had been reported stolen.

The couple was arrested without incident and jailed. Fields was still carrying Isakson's wallet, money clip and family photographs. The murder weapon was tucked along the driver's seat.

That was Dec. 8, 1988.

Fields has been in custody every day since then, nearly 28 years.

Getting out?

That could change Oct. 11 when Fields, now 54, comes up for his third shot at parole from the Minnesota Department of Corrections prison system.

Fields was turned down for parole in 2002 and again in 2014. But Don Isakson's family is worried that this time Fields may be set free, that Minnesota Corrections Commissioner Tom Roy will decide Fields is a rehabilitated man.

Under state law the general public is not informed of upcoming parole hearings and is prohibited from attending. The transcripts and results are public, after the fact, released only on formal request.

But state corrections officials must by law notify victims' families in advance so they can attend.

Isakson's family — his widow, Shirley, now 82, and all six of his children — are planning to drive to St. Paul next week to convince Roy and a parole advisory committee, just as they did for Fields' first two parole hearings in 2002 and 2014. They want to keep the two-time murderer locked behind bars for the rest of his life.

Kim Nygaard, Don Isakson's daughter, said Fields should never be set free, should never get another chance to kill.

"Our family believes in second chances. We really do. Everyone deserves a mulligan, a do-over in life. But he already had his second chance. And on his second chance he murdered my dad in very cold-blooded way," Nygaard told the News Tribune.

Fields did not respond to multiple News Tribune requests to meet in person or speak by telephone for this story.

At the parole hearing next week Fields will make his case for why he should be set free. But the Isakson family will get to make their case, too, about the husband, father and grandfather that was stolen from them and how their lives were forever changed by Fields' cold-blooded actions.

The family is restricted to one person speaking on their behalf.

"We get 30 minutes to explain how part of our life was stolen from us that we will never be able to get back," said John Isakson, one of Don Isakson's sons.

In 2002, with a different administration and Republican Sheryl Ramstad Hvass serving as commissioner, the Isaksons "felt like they were taking us seriously, that what we said mattered," John Isakson said of the parole hearing. But in 2014 "I don't think (Roy) even looked at the photos we passed out. I think it was just lip service, like they were going through the motions. I'm worried that this time he's going to say (Fields) is ready to get out."

The advisory committee, all state employees who work for Roy, will make recommendations. In the end, however, the decision on Fields' future rests entirely with Roy, and will be made within hours of the hearing.

"It just seems like so much power to be in one person's hands," Nygaard said.

If parole is approved, Fields likely would be assigned to a halfway house for a year or two and then supervised release wherever he wanted to live.

In most cases the family of the victim is notified by telephone of the decision. This time the Isaksons have asked to remain in St. Paul and receive the decision in person from Roy.

"I think he owes it to us to look us in the face and tell us why, if he is going to let this guy go free. I think it's too easy for him to let someone make a phone call after we are on our way home," Nygaard said.

Rehabilitated and repentant?

Roy — who declined repeated requests to be interviewed for this story — must weigh the Isakson family testimony, and his own hunch on Fields' likelihood to commit more crimes, against state guidelines that push parole for eligible convicts who have met specific criteria. Has Fields paid his debt to society? Is he a changed man, remorseful, repentant and unlikely to be violent again? Has he dealt with mental health and/or substance issues?

Fields has hardly been a model prisoner. According to records obtained by the News Tribune, the state has cited Fields for misconduct 46 times in his 27 years in state prisons, including possessing weapons, possessing alcohol and drugs, arson, disorderly conduct, theft and abuse, possessing contraband and more.

In the rejection letter sent to Fields after his 2002 parole request, obtained by the News Tribune in a data request, Commissioner Ramstad Hvass was blunt that Fields was nowhere near ready for release.

"It is extremely difficult for this panel, let alone the public, to comprehend how, after serving your sentence for the first murder (in Texas) you were able to be released and, after only a very short period of time, commit another brutal murder. This circumstance is for you to understand and explain if ever you are to be released," she wrote.

Ramstad Hvass decided Fields would have to wait another 12 years for a chance at parole.

In 2012, according to additional Department of Corrections documents, Fields didn't get a formal parole hearing, but he did get permission from Roy to transfer from the state's more-secure facility at Rush City to the state's less-confined, medium-security Lino Lakes facility, a sign that prison officials felt he was progressing and would benefit from treatment programs offered at Lino Lakes.

In 2014, Fields had his second parole hearing. Commissioner Roy sent Fields a parole rejection letter that continued to express concerns over Fields' grasp of his past but which also offered encouragement.

That letter was also the first indication that Fields apparently had taken responsibility for Isakson's murder. He had previously said he slipped and fell and that the gun discharged accidentally, four times.

The 2014 letter, as did the 2002 rejection notice, alludes to issues in Fields' life as a child that played a role in his violent behavior an adult. Many of the offender's personal details are not public information and were redacted on copies of letters received by the News Tribune.

But court documents from Fields' trial indicate he suffered from manic depression, sometimes threatening relatives and his girlfriend with injury. Fields' girlfriend, Micki Abernathy, who agreed to testify against Fields at trial, told the court that Fields even slapped his own sister, splitting her lip open and then pulling a knife on her in a dispute before the couple left Mississippi.

There also are references to Fields being abused as a child.

"The panel commends you on taking full accountability for your actual involvement and intention in the murder of Donald Isakson. Your previous version of the events was not believable and the fact that you continued to hold onto that story through several treatment and therapeutic settings is concerning," Roy's 2014 letter to Fields noted. "Given your many years of chaotic childhood issues, early criminality and extended prison incarceration, we believe you have a lot of issues you have not fully dealt with. You contend that you have committed to a better life, but concerns remain that the treatment you have completed hasn't gotten to some of the core issues you carry with you daily.

"The advisory panel and I want to commend you on the progress you have made and wish you success over the next two years," Roy's 2014 letter to Fields ended.

Two paths cross

Records show James William Fields — alias James Wayne Fields, sometimes Billy Ray Williams — was in and out of trouble most of his life. He was born in Dallas on Sept. 11, 1962. His parents divorced. Court records state that he was, by his own admission, a daily user of marijuana and LSD for several years before 1982.

Court records characterized him as hyperactive, unremorseful and violent. And that was before his two murders. Abernathy told investigators that some people in Fields' life thought he was "just plain mean," but that she thought he was only mean when he was in a manic depressive mood, which she said happened a lot.

In 1979, according to Texas and Mississippi court records, 17-year-old Fields escaped from detention centers after being convicted of auto theft. In 1980 he was arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including burglary, battery, evading arrest, possessing marijuana and shoplifting.

On May 19, 1982, Fields was arrested and charged with the stabbing death of Ronald D. Merritt in Dallas. Dallas police described the killing as being related to Merritt's sexual orientation, what might now be considered a hate crime. Fields claimed self-defense.

Fields was convicted of Merritt's murder and sentenced to 30 years in prison. His sentenced later was reduced to 15 years. But with overcrowded prisons, Texas law at the time allowed prisoners to be released after serving just a fraction of their sentence. Fields was paroled on May 15, 1988, after serving just six years.

Fields and Abernathy had met briefly when they both lived in Texas. They were reacquainted when Fields moved with his mother to Mississippi after his release from prison. Abernathy said she fell in love with Fields and wanted to marry him, and that she stopped going to ninth-grade classes because he didn't want her around other boys at school. He would search her purse and her school books, Abernathy said, looking for signs that she was unfaithful.

On Nov. 28, 1988, Fields and Abernathy left his mother's house in Jackson, Miss., with $45 and two handguns he stole from her family's basement, a .22 revolver and .32 derringer, according to court documents and testimony. Abernathy later testified that Fields had just beaten up a man in Jackson over some bad checks and needed to get out of town before parole officers caught up with him and sent him back to prison in Texas.

Fields later told authorities the couple was "just traveling." He told his mother he was headed to California. Abernathy said they were headed to Canada and, when that didn't work, Mexico. But the route they eventually traveled hints that Fields had no idea where he was going, either on that trip or in life.

Their car broke down in Oklahoma. They hitchhiked to Kansas City. Abernathy testified that Fields at that point talked about killing someone and stealing their car along the way, wanting to "pop a cap in someone's ass," testimony that made the premeditated, first-degree aspects of Isakson's murder easier to prove.

The couple got a ride from Kansas City to South St. Paul with a Bee Line truck driver who also let them stay in a room with him at the Golden Steer Motel. The trucker even bought one of the handguns Fields had stolen, the .32-caliber derringer, for $100 cash.

Fields and Abernathy then hitchhiked north out of the Twin Cities, along Interstate 35. A Minnesota State Patrol trooper gave them a warning ticket for hitchhiking on the freeway, but Fields gave his alias name and the state's computers were down anyhow.

Fields and Abernathy spent the night of Dec. 5 in Room 4 at the Gopher Motel in Virginia, eating a Dominos pepperoni pizza and watching cable TV.

The next morning, Dec. 6, 1988, they left their motel room and walked north carrying a suitcase and a garbage bag with their belongings, thumbs out, wind chill at 20 below zero.

Fields had the loaded .22 revolver in the inside pocket of his Dickies jean jacket.

Family man, volunteer, great guy

Don Isakson, 56, had $200 cash in his money clip on Dec. 6, 1988, that he and Shirley were going to use for Christmas shopping that night to buy presents for their six kids. He checked in at his office at the Duluth, Winnipeg and Pacific Railway headquarters south of Superior that morning and then headed north to check in on the railroad's maintenance shop in Ranier, on the Ontario border just east of International Falls, a once-a-month trip that was part of his usual duties.

Isakson, everyone who knew him agreed, was a pillar of his community. Born in Duluth, he had worked for the DWP since 1951, climbing his way through the ranks to become the top maintenance supervisor. He and Shirley lived in Hoyt Lakes from 1964 to 1974, where they raised their four sons and two daughters.

Isakson was a founding member of the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, helped organize the Hoyt Lakes youth hockey program and coached youth football. The family moved to Hermantown in 1974. He took his kids hunting and fishing and to the family cabin, and he and Shirley were looking forward to a big family Christmas and enjoying new grandkids.

Isakson left the DWP office south of Superior about 9 a.m. He used his car radio to check in with his office at about 10:15 a.m. That would be the last time anyone heard from him.

About 90 minutes after Isakson picked up Fields and Abernathy along Highway 53, Abernathy later testified, Fields ordered Isakson to pull down a side road. She told the jury that Fields forced Isakson out of the car at gunpoint and made him empty his pockets onto the hood of the car as Isakson pleaded for his life. Abernathy got out of the car at that point, too.

Abernathy testified in Fields' murder trial that Don Isakson reminded her of her grandfather.

"He said, 'You're going to shoot me' and I said, no, we weren't," Abernathy said in court. "He said, 'I've got six kids.' "

Abernathy said she asked Fields to give Isakson a coat because it was so cold. She said Fields didn't say a word, just gave her a "real dirty look, real dirty" that sent her scurrying back inside the car.

Fields then marched Isakson into the snowy woods. Abernathy said she was in the car, counting Isakson's money, when she heard several shots and then looked up to see Fields run out of the woods, gun in hand.

When Fields got back in the car, Abernathy said she was crying and asked him about the shots. Fields had promised her earlier on the trip that he wouldn't kill anyone, she said. But he had lied. Fields pointed to several spots on his head, indicating where he had shot Isakson in the face, even laughing about it, Abernathy testified.

The last shot, the autopsy report concluded, was to the back of Isakson's head at close range.

On July 28, 1989, in a Bemidji courtroom, Fields pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional murder during a felony. Abernathy, after striking a plea deal that kept her case in juvenile court and kept her out of prison, testified that she stayed with Fields on the ill-fated trip only because she was afraid of him and because she thought she was pregnant with his child.

Faced with his girlfriend's damning testimony, Fields accepted a life sentence in Minnesota in exchange for one concession: That he not be sent back to Texas prisons, where he was purported to be an informant.

Forgive, never forget

"People have said our dad was in the wrong place at the wrong time. But that's not it. That's exactly where my dad was supposed to be," Nygaard said. "It's (Fields) who was in the wrong place."

Nygaard says she's been able to forgive Fields in her heart, that's she's never hated him and even feels sorry for him. But forgiveness is different than release, she added, saying Fields made choices in his life and is now paying the consequences for those choices.

She also says she is afraid of what Fields might do when he gets out — that Fields may try to find her family or try to find his old girlfriend who testified against him.

"Every time we go through this (parole process) a little bit of me dies," she said. "If he gets out, it would be devastating for me, for all of us."

Unlike his sister, John Isakson said he won't forgive Fields for his father's death that ripped his family's "normal" life apart. Don Isakson's life was one of giving — serving in the National Guard and volunteering, raising a family, paying taxes — John Isakson said, while Fields' life "has been nothing but taking from others."

"The wake left behind by this crime was so massive — psychologically, emotionally, the emotional stress. It affects our family every day," John Isakson said. "The wave gets bigger. It never goes away. ... It's caused some of our family to find religion, some to leave religion."

"There's been no going back to normal. There's only been a new normal without Dad," Nygaard added. "Nothing about this crime makes sense. The only thing that makes sense for us is him staying prison for the rest of his life so he can never hurt anyone else again."

There were 109 first-degree murder offenders with a 17-year minimum life sentence eligible for parole on Jan. 31, 2011 when Commissioner Tom Roy took over the leadership of the Department of Corrections.

Roy has granted more paroles, 47, than his three immediate predecessors combined. But not all offenders get out:

2011: 30 cases reviewed — three offenders granted parole.

2012: 41 cases reviewed — eight offenders granted parole.

2013: 35 cases reviewed — 10 offenders granted parole; one released to a consecutive sentence, still in custody.

2014: 41 cases reviewed — eight offenders granted parole; one released to a conditional medical release; one released to a consecutive sentence, still in custody.

2015: 44 cases reviewed — seven offenders granted parole.

2016 (to date): 38 cases reviewed — 11 offenders granted parole; five offenders remain in custody with release dates in the future.

Coming up: More convicted murderers up for parole hearings in Minnesota

There are 113 life-sentence review hearings scheduled between now and Dec. 31, 2020. Of those, 57 are new cases under the 30-year minimum life sentence law in effect since Aug. 1, 1989 — offenders who have not been considered for parole before.

2016: 12 hearings (four are first time).

2017: 30 hearings (11 are first time).

2018: 22 hearings (11 are first time).

2019: 28 hearings (17 are first time).

2020: 21 hearings (14 are first time).

Criteria for release

Minnesota laws say prisoners — even those convicted of first-degree murder before 2005 — must at least have a chance for parole from the prison system after they have served their minimum sentence. In James Fields' case, that was anytime after 2006.

But to get that chance the convicts must meet several criteria. According to state statutes, when considering parole for a first-degree murder offender, the commissioner of the state Department of Corrections and the advisory panel shall, at a minimum, consider:

The risk the inmate poses to the community if released.

The inmate's progress in treatment.

The inmate's behavior while incarcerated.

Psychological or other diagnostic evaluations of the inmate.

The inmate's criminal history.

The commissioner may not give supervised release to the inmate unless:

The inmate has successfully completed appropriate sex offender treatment.

The inmate has been assessed for chemical dependency needs and, if appropriate, has successfully completed chemical dependency treatment.

The inmate has been assessed for mental health needs and, if appropriate, has successfully completed mental health treatment.

A comprehensive individual release plan is in place for the inmate that ensures that, after release, the inmate will have suitable housing and receive appropriate aftercare and community-based treatment. The comprehensive plan also must include a post-prison employment or education plan for the inmate.

After a hearing the commissioner has two options: either set a path and date for the prisoner's release, usually through a halfway house, or deny release and set another timetable for a later parole hearing, usually two years or more in the future.