Matters of record for Sept. 30, 2016

Aug. 24

Ricky J. Hogan Jr., 33, Superior, fugitive, extradition waived.

Sept. 16

Noah D. Baker, 19, Duluth, trespassing - returning to property within one year, 46 days in local confinement.

Gage N. Kasper, 22, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance, imposition stayed on two years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine, 90 days in jail, NERCC or electronic monitoring, Driving with Care Program and Victim Impact Panel; driving while impaired, one year in local confinement, 275 days stayed on two years of probation with same conditions as first count - concurrent; driving after revocation and obstructing legal process, dismissed.

Sept. 27

Steven T. Homick, 34, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 180 days in local confinement, time stayed on two years of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; driving while under the influence of alcohol, dismissed.

Brian J. Kiel, 40, Two Harbors, disturbance - disorderly conduct, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Andrew J. Lewis, 18, Duluth, underage consumption, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Rawia A. Maamoun, 20, Superior, alcohol consumption by a minor, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with conditions including eight hours of community work service.

Charles S. Stahlman Jr., 63, Duluth, second count of criminal sexual conduct (offense date 1/7/11), adjudication stayed on seven years of probation with conditions including seven days in local confinement and no contact with vulnerable adults or persons under age 18; first count of criminal sexual conduct and distributing via electronic communication material that relates/describes sexual conduct to a child (offense date 1/7/11), dismissed.

Amanda J. Wellen, 32, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, continued for dismissal with conditions including one day of community work service.

Sept. 28

Timothy L. Amiot, 25, Duluth, aiding and abetting arson, fined $50 and 28 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions; possession or sale of a legend drug, dismissed.

Sarah E. Brinda, 20, Coon Rapids, Minn., disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Adam J. Deutsch, 29, no city listed, domestic assault by strangulation, adjudication stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine, 23 days in local confinement and Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program.

Timothy E. Ericksen, 21, Duluth, driving 110 mph in a 65 mph zone, fined $150.

Jordan L. Gnerer, 24, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Lynn M. Goodwin, 55, Duluth, first count of misdemeanor theft, 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; theft of a motor vehicle, 15 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including $1,200 drug court fee, 90 hours of out-patient treatment and three days Sentence to Serve Program; second count of misdemeanor theft, 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense and $8 restitution; third count of misdemeanor theft, continued for dismissal for one year with condition of no same or similar offense; first count of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; second count of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

Michael R. Gunderson, 49, Duluth, driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, fined $70.

Joshua T. Gustafson, 31, Cloquet, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, fined $500 and 365 days in local confinement, time stayed on two years of probation with conditions - concurrent; possession of a controlled substance, dismissed.

Ashley A. Leisen, 28, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Jaime E. Lopez, 33, Houston, driving while impaired, fined $1,500 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on two years of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; chemical test refusal and driving wrong way on a one-way street, dismissed.

Justin J. Meyers, 19, Rice Lake, Wis., inattentive driving, fined $50.

Aaron R. Mihalek, 25, Hermantown, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Loretta M. Mullen, 59, Duluth, possession of shoplifting gear, imposition stayed on two years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine, two days in local confinement and 48 hours of community service work; misdemeanor theft and criminal damage to property, dismissed.

Kirit J. Patel, 57, Oak Forest, Ill., driving 85 mph in a 60 mph zone, fined $70.

Trenton W. Sampson, 20, Superior, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Rebecca I. Sash, 42, Duluth, driving after suspension (offense date 1/3/14), fined $200.

Elizabeth A. Sokolich, 26, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Jeremy R. Spry, 37, Grand Marais, domestic assault, fined $50 and 15 months in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including anger management, counseling and Domestic Abuse Batterer’s Intervention Program; threats of violence, dismissed.

Daniel A. Stenzel, 28, Minnetonka, Minn., violation of an harassment restraining order, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Jack C. Storms, 49, Duluth, driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle (offense date 9/5/13), dismissed.

Phillip J. Terwey, 32, Duluth, driving after revocation (offense date 9/12/13), fined $200.

Shantel J. Tolliver, 25, Duluth, disturbing the neighborhood, fined $100.

Phillip R. White, 24, Big Lake, Minn., misdemeanor theft, 64 days in local confinement; fleeing in a motor vehicle from peace officer, fined $50 and one year and one day in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions; fleeing a police officer, 33 days in local confinement; giving a false name and giving a false name and date-of-birth, dismissed.

Sept. 29

Dawn M. Allore, 48, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $200, $100 stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Tyshaun R. Bauers, 36, Hermantown, uninsured vehicle and driving after revocation, fined $200 per each count.

Travis J. Butenhoff, 27, Cloquet, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $200 and 20 days in local confinement, $100 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Mark A. Cleasby, 58, Duluth, trespassing - occupy/enter dwelling/locked/posted building, fined $200 and 20 days in local confinement, $100 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no ame or similar offense.

Richard A. Earnshaw III, 30, Virginia, obstructing legal process - interfering with peace officer, 10 days in local confinement; disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, dismissed.

Jesse L. Ferrari, 24, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $50 and five days in local confinement; careless driving, dismissed.

Haydn D. Foote, 20, Shorewood, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100.

Carl W. Harker, 42, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct, fined $300.

Maxwell L. Hershley, 18, Buffalo, Minn., underage consumption, fined $100.

Nicholas G. Hoy, 27, Duluth, driving after suspension, fined $200.

Preston S. Hoyt, 19, Superior, duty to drive with due care - speed greater than reasonable, fined $300; reckless driving, adjudication stayed on condition of no same or similar offense.

Chakotay B. Johnson, 20, no city listed, controlled substance crime, fined $50 and 86 months in prison, time stayed on 10 years of probation with conditions including one year in local confinement and counseling.

Kimberly A. Johnson, 33, Duluth, trespassing - returning to property within one year and disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, dismissed.

Daniel T. Kozlowski, 36, Duluth, domestic assault, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement; fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fined $50 and one year and one day in prison, time stayed on three years of probation with conditions including 64 days in local confinement and domestic abuse counseling/treatment - concurrent; threats of violence, dismissed.

Charles W. Lightfeather, 32, Princeton, Minn., first count of aiding and abetting theft by swindle (offense date 2/15/13), imposition stayed on three years of probation with conditions including a $50 fine, 76 days in local confinement and $35,138 in restitution; misdemeanor theft violations, fined $300; second count of aiding and abetting theft by swindle (offense date 9/8/13), third count of aiding and abetting theft by swindle (offense date 1/26/14, fourth count of aiding and abetting theft by swindle (offense date 7/1314) and fifth count of aiding and abetting theft by swindle, dismissed.

Joann K. Lundstrom, 59, Hermantown, careless driving, fined $1,000 and 90 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact panel; driving while impaired, dismissed.

Brandon M. A. Masieniec, 23, Chisholm, petty-misdemeanor theft violations, fined $100.

Brian S. McElroy, 29, Duluth, misdemeanor theft, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, $150 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Jeremy L. Melin, 38, Alborn, operating a commercial motor vehicle without a commercial driver’s license that meets standards of state or jurisdiction of domicile, dismissed.

Molly G. Meyers, 21, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, adjudication stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense and $100 court costs.

Christopher W. Mossbarger, 29, Virginia, use of wireless communications device - compose, read or send electronic message in motion or traffic, fined $50.

Loretta M. Mullen, 59, Duluth, careless driving, fined $100.

Chad T. Nelson, 57, Saginaw, disturbance - disorderly conduct, fined $50; criminal damage to property, dismissed.

Brandon W. Niemi, 33, Duluth, assault, fined $50 and 29 months in prison; criminal damage to property, fined $50 and 90 days in local confinement - concurrent; burglary, dismissed.

Dustin C. Olsen, 28, Duluth, driving after cancellation, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Michael D. Precord, 72, Duluth, driving after revocation, fined $200.

Melynie C. Quaderer, 26, Cloquet, second count of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, fined $100 and 10 days in local confinement, time stayed on 60 days of probation with conditions; first count of misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

Andrew P. Ramsey, 40, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/noisy/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $50 and one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Dillon A. Reyna, 24, Duluth, disturbance - disorderly conduct, fined $100.

Teri A. Ritchie, 29, Duluth, driving while impaired (offense date 5/3/14), fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, $800 and time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including Victim Impact Panel; any amount of a controlled substance (offense date 5/3/14), dismissed.

Jessie C. Roberson, 51, Duluth, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, fined $100.

Dominic S. Romagnoli, 17, Duluth, underage drinking and driving, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $100; operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, driving while impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol by underage person, dismissed.

Krystal M. Rossman, 31, Duluth, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, dismissed.

Jonathan J.D. Schelander, 29, Duluth, operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, fined $1,000 and 60 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions including if defendant completes Victim Impact Panel within six months, fine will be reduced by $500; driving while impaired, dismissed.

Brandon D. Shaw, 25, Duluth, possession of burglary/theft tools, fined $50 and 19 months in prison; tampering with a motor vehicle, one year in local confinement - concurrent.

Dack C. Sorensen, 46, Jefferson City, Mo., failure to carry proof of annual (periodic) inspection on vehicle, fined $100.

Amber M. Speakman, 33, Hermantown, disorderly conduct - offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, disturbance - disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct - brawling or fighting, fined $300 and 30 days in local confinement, $150 and time stayed on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense - per each count concurrent.

Abram M. Taylor, 27, Duluth, uninsured vehicle, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Orin B. Vann, 53, Duluth, possession of marijuana in vehicle (offense date 5/11/14), continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense; driving after suspension, continued for dismissal on one year of probation with condition of no same or similar offense.

Jennifer A. Vareberg, 34, Duluth, criminal damage to property, fined $50 and 30 days in local confinement, time stayed on one year of probation with conditions.

The News Tribune publishes Matters of Record as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Duluth. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.